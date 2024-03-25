A confrontation between armed men and ministerial agents of the Attorney General's Office of the State of Michoacán (FGE) left people injured and two detained in Morelia.

According to local media reports, the shooting took place in the vicinity of the Industrial colony of the city of Morelia, specifically in a neighborhood on Estroncio Street, between Guadalupe Victoria Avenue and División del Norte.

According to witnesses, although there is no official confirmation, some of the attackers took refuge in homes, while others hid under one of the river bridges, La Voz de Michoacán reported.

After the shooting to the FGE agents, security protocols were activated by the institution and other corporations.

The operation concluded with the arrest of two individualspresumably related to the events.

Through social networks, the FGE reported that the National Guard, elements of the SEDENA and the Civil Guard of Michoacán continue to carry out operations at the site of the confrontation.

“In an #OperativeAction carried out in the Industrial neighborhood, personnel from the #UECS of the #FiscalíaMich repelled an attack; people were reported injured and detained. At this time, the actions continue at the site, with the support of the @SEDENAmx , @GN_MEXICO_ and @GC_Michoacan”.

It has been reported that near the site of the shooting there was a daycare. When the gunshots from the confrontation were heard, the minors took shelter under some tables in the dining room, waiting for the authorities to control the situation.