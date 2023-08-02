Home page politics

Putin is selling Crimea to his people as a holiday paradise. But an uprising could arise on the peninsula. There are reports of increasing confrontations.

Simferopol – The Peninsula Crimea as a pro-Russian bastion – so it puts it Russia likes to present itself when it comes to the Ukrainian peninsula, which it illegally annexed in 2014. But the peninsula between the Black Sea and the Sea of ​​Azov could be a dangerous trouble spot for Russia’s president Wladimir Putin develop.

Nine years after the occupation, many residents of Crimea do not seem to want to accept that their homeland is supposed to be Russian territory. “They realize that their hour of liberation may be near,” Jason Jay Smart, an expert on post-Soviet politics, told the US magazine Newsweek. Therefore, more and more people would “participate in the expulsion of foreign military power.”

Secret service reports clashes between Russians and Ukrainians in Crimea

The secret service Ukraine reported on Tuesday (1 August) on the Telegram news service that there were increasing confrontations between the Russian military stationed in occupied Crimea and pro-Ukrainian residents. Partisans would “systematically” attack Russian military bases in Crimea with Molotov cocktails. Russia now sees itself forced to step up surveillance.

The people’s protests are also likely to have been spurred on by the fact that Ukraine has been targeting Crimea for several weeks. For example, they attacked a fleet of vehicles used to repair tanks and other military vehicles – possibly hundreds of Russian vehicles were damaged. Last weekend, the Ukrainian army also shelled the important Chonhar Bridge, which connects the peninsula with the Kherson region on the mainland.

Ukraine Apparently Planning to Recapture Crimea – Peninsula as Key?

Ukraine apparently used Storm Shadow missiles supplied by Great Britain, which can fly up to 250 kilometers further. Kiev also receives support from Great Britain through the Building an elite unit, which is to launch an offensive in Crimea using NATO techniques. The declared aim is to recapture the peninsula. This project will play a key role in Ukraine war awarded. “If they conquer Crimea, and I think they can do that this summer, then everything will fall,” ex-US General Ben Hodges said in an interview.

Nonetheless, some Russians still vacation on the peninsula. For some, it ends in a rude awakening when there are sudden drone attacks and explosions. After the attack on the Tschonhar Bridge, there were apparently kilometers of traffic jams because many holidaymakers just wanted to leave, but an important connection was damaged.

Crimea attacks bring Ukraine war to the attention of people in Russia

More and more people are likely to realize that vacationing on the peninsula during the Ukraine war is no longer safe, although Putin’s state propaganda paints a different picture. The fact that Russia’s middle and upper classes can no longer deny the reality of the war could ultimately benefit Ukraine: because one of the motives for the Crimean attacks – including the repeated drone attacks on Moscow – is probably to unsettle Russia’s population and gain their support for Putin’s war.

The Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is probably aiming for the same thing when he now talks about that Putin will not live much longer. According to an expert, the Russian President appears prepare for a “bigger war”.. (smu)