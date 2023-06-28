New Lion.- Three alleged members of organized crime were killed by elements of the Civil Force in the municipality of Los Ramones, Nuevo León.

Gerardo Palacios PámanesSecretary of Public Security of Nuevo León, reported this Tuesday, June 27, that the elements detected armed men in the rural municipality of Los Ramones.

Elements of the Civil Force ordered to lay down their weaponsHowever, the armed group did not comply with the indication and began to shoot officers.

Given this scenario, the Police repelled the attack, killing three presumed members of organized crime. The SSP did not report any arrests in the event.

In addition, the Civil Force assured three .223 caliber long weapons and black camouflage clothing in this Ramones showdown. The Secretary of Security reported that no police officer was injured in said operation.