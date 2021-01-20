A Brazilian healthcare worker receives a vaccination against the new Corona virus in a Sao Paulo hospital. Brazil began last week a national vaccination campaign against the virus, which has worsened its impact on the country, amid internal political conflict and the limited performance of the health system. In light of the economic crisis that Brazil is suffering due to the pandemic, the lax precautions in the face of the virus, and the escalating numbers of infections and deaths due to it, São Paulo began to fight two worrisome types of Corona … and it has no hope of victory over them except through the vaccine. (Image via The New York Times)