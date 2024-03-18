After winning the elections as an 'outsider' who, with aggressive speech and disruptive ways, promised to end “the caste”, This Tuesday, Javier Milei completes one hundred days in office, in which he has maintained a confrontational story and fulfilled his announced economic adjustment.

The “first liberal libertarian president” in the world, as he likes to define himself, came to power on December 10, prevailing in November in the second round of elections against the then Minister of Economy, Sergio Massa, with 56% support.

Milei's militant base is made up of young people, especially men, tired of the progressive policies that were promoted by the State during Kirchnerism. Photo:Getty Images Share

Today, despite the severe economic adjustment that affects the middle and lower classes (elimination of subsidies; devaluation of the official currency; loss of purchasing power of salaries; very high inflation), the 'honeymoon' continues… at least in part.

According to the latest report by the consulting firm D'Alessio IROL Berensztein, Milei's government has an approval rating of 43%, but disapproval increases to 52%; Meanwhile, the Giacobbe & Asociados study reflects that the president has a positive image of 53.6% and a negative image of 42.1%.

Fed up with democracy



His 'rock star' appearance, digressive style and management of social networks made him rise in Argentine politics and reach his zenith with the Presidency.

For analyst Jorge Arias, from the consulting firm Polilat, What happened in Argentina was another symptom of the “dissatisfaction with democracy around the world.”

“That weariness, that weariness of dissatisfaction, people sought to express it with an 'outsider' who would come to put the political caste on the side of the chainsaw blade,” he tells EFE in reference to the object with which Milei stages his adjustment.

But people “imagined themselves on the side of the handle of the chainsaw” and, with Milei's adjustment, they found “that it was on the side of the teeth of the chainsaw,” he adds.

However, and despite the call for sectoral strikes, and even a general strike on January 24 – the first in Argentina since May 2019 -, The social outbreak that was expected as a reminder of 2001 did not come.

Arias identifies the libertarian adjustment with the model of the last military dictatorship (1976-1983) and even points out that “the same thing is happening with Milei” that happened when Jorge Videla came to power: “At some point, people got scared because they didn't think it was going to go so far either economically or in repressive policies.”

For the analyst, society is currently under the 'boiled frog syndrome'.

The government closed the Télam news agency, which employed about 700 people, but for the closure to be definitive, it must be approved by Congress. Photo:Getty Images Share

Crisis



Milei's star projects, the Bases and Starting Points for the Freedom of Argentines law and the decree of necessity and urgency (DNU) have foundered in their parliamentary process, exposing the institutional fragility of La Libertad Avanza: With 38 deputies, 7 senators and no (provincial) governor, Milei's right-wing party must negotiate agreements.

In addition, the Executive is faced with the provincial governors, whom Milei summoned on March 1 for a “refoundation pact” of Argentina that must be signed on May 25, under some conditions. The recent 'no' to the DNU once again tightened the rope.

Several controversies in Casa Rosada led to slight changes in the cabinet. However, the latest 'victim' of libertarian anger is the vice president, Victoria Villarruel, whom some accuse of own agenda and harm the interests of training.

Argentina and the world



With the arrival of Milei, foreign policy has changed: after not allowing Argentina to enter the BRICS group of emerging economies, it has chosen the United States and Israel as a lighthouse.

Alejandro Rascovan, professor of International Security at the School of Politics and Government, at the National University of San Martín, values the new diplomacy as “negative, extremely erratic and conflictive.”

“There is a mismanagement of foreign policy that is enormous and that is going to have very large costs in the future. In the immediate future, in commercial matters and in political ties; and in the longer term, in strategic issues,” he details to EFE. .

An “ideologized” look at Israel in the middle of the war in Gaza; Donald Trump's “risky bet” on an electoral victory; and the “contempt” towards Brazil and other neighbors mark, for the expert, this new stage in which the president has not traveled through the region.

The Davos Forum, a tour of Israel, Italy and the Vatican, and his participation in the American Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) have been his trips since December 10.

Milei and her vice president, Victoria Villarruel, have been criticized by human rights organizations for considering that the Armed Forces only committed “excesses” during the last military regime. Photo:Getty Images Share

Milei's 'shock'

The unprecedented 'shock' plan launched without anesthesia by the libertarian has meant a severe economic adjustment, with a “successful” result in the public accounts, but at the cost of drastic spending cuts and paralysis of activity, a harsh scenario for an impoverished Argentina burdened by very high inflation.

The fiscal imbalance, together with the very high inflation -211.4% in 2023, the highest rate in the world- and the monetary and exchange problems, are the greatest burdens with which Milei took the reins of the battered Argentine economy 100 days ago .

The libertarian economist assumed the Argentine Presidency on December 10 and, without delay, undertook a severe adjustment plan equivalent to 5% of GDP – something of which “there are no historical records in the world”, according to Milei – with the aim of recover the surplus this year, from a primary deficit of 2.9% of GDP and a negative financial result of 6.1% of GDP in 2023.

With drastic spending cuts, the effects of his 'shock' plan were already seen, and forcefully, in January and February: Argentina not only managed to have a primary surplus but also a positive financial result, equivalent to 0.2% of GDP in the first two months.

Javier Milei. Photo:Getty Images Share

“In these first three months we avoided hyperinflation and, with public accounts in order, we are on the way to ending inflation. Three months ago they asked us when the disaster was coming and today, when will we reach the light at the end of the tunnel. The biggest “Success is having managed to transform the expectation of devastation. It is a great achievement,” presidential spokesman Manuel Adorni said last Friday.

The new Administration has also worked to reduce the monetary surpluses and the heavy liabilities of the Central Bank, cut the monetary issue to finance the Treasury, alleviate the burden of debt maturities and rebuild the monetary reserves, adding 10.6 billion dollars since the arrival by Milei.

The better prices of Argentine stocks and sovereign bonds reflect the credit that investors give to the 'Milei plan' for now, while Alternative exchange rates are experiencing a calm not seen for a long time in the usually turbulent local market.

“Milei made a good diagnosis, attacked the problems of the macroeconomy and created a fiscal anchor based on his credibility. That is very good news for the economy, as it came,” Leonardo Piazza, director of the consulting firm LP, told EFE. Consulting.

Milei has faced dozens of protests and even a general strike in its first two months. Photo:EPA Share

But the expert warns that economic activity is in decline and “on the limit”, with “real income pulverized” and without “social support” for the most vulnerable, when nearly half of Argentines are poor.

Inflation grew 25.5% monthly in December and 20.6% in January, jumps that the Government attributed to the “inheritance” of the economic chaos of the previous Executive, but which, in fact, were driven by the strong devaluation of the peso Argentina and the liberation of the “repressed” prices of the economy as soon as the new Administration began.

Prices have been slowing since January, with monthly inflation of 13.2% in February, a phenomenon that Milei attributes to its iron fiscal and monetary discipline.

“Inflation is not falling because there is a stabilization plan, with investment and genuine job creation, but because there is a spraying of real income, because there is no salary anchor, with a drop in consumption,” Piazza observed.

Price increases, in practice, are finding their limit in the thin pockets of consumers, whose incomes have not been able to recover from the inflation accumulated in the last three months. In February alone, sales of SME businesses plummeted 25.5% year-on-year.

Commerce is not the only sector affected. Industry and construction have collapsed.

“I said that the beginning was going to be very hard,” Milei recalled a few days ago, who assures that, despite the current difficult scenario, economic expectations are improving.

While attacking macroeconomic imbalances, Milei, an 'anarcho-capitalist' who dreams of a world without a state, tries to advance with profound reforms to deregulate the economy, but so far it has failed to build the necessary political consensus, something that investors and businessmen are beginning to observe with concern.

