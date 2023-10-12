Sultan Al Ali (Dubai)

Our national football team will play its first friendly match during the break, against its Kuwaiti brother, at Al Maktoum Stadium in Al-Nasr Club at eight o’clock in the evening today, Thursday. The confrontation comes in preparation for the joint qualifiers for the 2027 Asian Cup and the 2026 World Cup next November. .

If we recount the history of the Emirati-Kuwaiti matches, history witnessed 44 previous friendly official confrontations between the two brotherly teams, and the rapprochement remains present to a large degree, as “Al-Abyad” achieved victory in 16 matches, while Kuwait won in 20 matches, while 8 matches ended in a draw. In terms of goals, the advantage remains for “Blue” with 77 goals, compared to 50 goals for “White”.

The UAE national team was unable to win in the last 4 matches against Kuwait, as it lost twice and tied twice, and the loss came in “Gulf 25” in Iraq, at the beginning of this year, with a score of 1-0, in addition to a friendly match in 2018 with a score of 2-0, and before that he attended Two draws in “Khaleeji” 23 and 22 with scores of 0-0 and 2-2 respectively.

The last victory for “Al-Abyad” dates back to 2013 in “Gulf 21” in Bahrain, when Ahmed Khalil scored the only winning goal in the 89th minute in the semi-final of the tournament in which our team won.