Despite the fact that Russia is already actually fighting NATO by means of hybrid warfare, the Alliance does not intend to yield to the Kremlin in the confrontation either on land or at sea.

In this regard, on Thursday, September 17, in Virginia (USA), the opening ceremony of the headquarters of the new NATO Atlantic Command took place.

About it writes Voice of America.

“NATO is a transatlantic alliance, and the North Atlantic Ocean is extremely important for the security of Europe. Our new Atlantic Command will secure important supply and reinforcement routes from North America to Europe, ” – said the general secretary of the block Jens Stoltenberg, welcoming the opening of the new headquarters.

Command will be managed by US Vice Admiral Andrew Lewis, who also commands the US Second Fleet. At the opening ceremony, he stressed the importance that this new command is located in the United States.

Command will be managed by US Vice Admiral Andrew Lewis, who also commands the US Second Fleet. At the opening ceremony, he stressed the importance that this new command is located in the United States.

“This ceremony is an important step in a new and key location and communication with the Alliance, which should ensure NATO’s collective defense and security 360 degrees.“- said Lewis.

As noted in the NATO message, the headquarters will ensure that allied countries are informed about the situation in the region, will conduct training and draw up operational plans for a wide geographic region – from the east coast of the United States to Greenland, Iceland, Great Britain and the Arctic.

This region can become problematic in the event of a confrontation between Russia and the forces of the allies using submarines and warships, military strategists believe, writes the American defense publication Stripes.

“Let’s be honest, the underwater threat from Russia is a reality,” – said Lewis in 2018 at a conference at the American Center for Strategic Research, writes the Navy Times.

Timothy Choi, an expert on maritime strategy at the Canadian Institute of International Relations, in a commentary to The Barents Observer, links the creation of the new command to an increase in Russia’s military presence at sea.

“Following the recent return of a relatively large number of Russian submarines in the Atlantic Ocean, NATO believes that this transition could be a matter of controversy, and feels the need to coordinate the actions of countries on both sides of the Atlantic Ocean.“, – said Choi.

We will remind that the ships of the Alliance are constantly present in the Black Sea basin, exerting a sobering effect on Putin’s soldiers entrenched in the Ukrainian Crimea. So, in July, the USS Porter (DDG78) missile destroyer entered the Black Sea, which took part in the international exercises Sea Breeze-2020.

Earlier, “FACTS” wrote that on September 15 the American destroyer “Roosevelt” entered the Black Sea (USS Roosevelt DDG 80) with guided missile weapons. It was the presence of American ships, according to some experts, that prevented Putin from seizing the entire south of Ukraine in 2014.

