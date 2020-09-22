Conflicts UN Secretary-General warns of new Cold War in which two major economies “split the world”

António Guterres calls for a ceasefire by the end of the year for all armed conflicts and for the concentration of forces to contain the coronavirus.

Of the United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres warned on Tuesday of a “new Cold War” and urges the world to resolve conflicts so that the focus can be on tackling the coronavirus pandemic.

“We must do everything we can to avoid a new Cold War,” he said at the beginning of the UN General Assembly.

“We are going in a very dangerous direction. We cannot afford a future in which the two largest economies will split the world with their own trade and financial agreements and their own internet and intelligence solutions, ”he said, without naming the two largest economies in the world, the United States and China.

Guterres mentioned some good developments, such as arms companies In Cameroon and In Colombia. He next called for a ceasefire for every armed conflict in the world by the end of the year.

“We have a hundred days to do it. The clock is running, ”he recalled.

He said separately that populism and nationalism have already failed as a means of curbing the coronavirus.

“When trying those means, the situation has often only worsened.”