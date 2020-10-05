Conflicts The war over Nagorno-Karabakh has only intensified, although demands for a ceasefire were strengthened on Monday

Concerns about civilians have grown as the parties have increasingly fired artillery at settlement centers, among others.

Moscow

In the South Caucasus the war, which had been raging for more than a week between Azerbaijan and Armenian forces, showed no signs of abating on Monday.

Although less information about the fighting came from the front than before, experts thought it was due to rainy weather. Instead, Azerbaijan continued to bomb Stepanakert, the capital of Nagorno-Karabakh, at the center of the dispute, for the fourth day in a row.

Concerns about civilians have grown as the parties have increasingly fired artillery at settlement centers, among others. On Sunday, Armenians fired on Ganja, Azerbaijan’s second largest city, among others.

The war has already claimed well over 200 victims.

A woman in a bombed apartment in Stepanakert, the capital of Nagorno-Karabakh, on Sunday.­

Sodan at the heart is Nagorno-Karabakh, of which Armenia and Azerbaijan in the South Caucasus have been at odds for decades.

The seeds of the current controversy were planted in the 1920s when the Bolsheviks annexed Armenian-majority Nagorno-Karabakh into Soviet Azerbaijan. The Armenian majority began demanding the annexation of the province to Armenia in the 1980s as Azerbaijan tightened its grip on the region.

The war broke out after the break-up of the Soviet Union in 1991. At that time, the countries became independent according to their Soviet borders, which is why Nagorno-Karabakh is part of Azerbaijan under international law.

In a war that ended in a ceasefire in 1994, Armenians took over the territories between Nagorno-Karabakh and Armenia. Nagorno-Karabakh declared independence but is virtually dependent on Armenia.

Conflicts has been repeated, but the attack launched by Azerbaijan on the second Sunday is the strongest so far. What is new is Turkey’s strong and visible support for Azerbaijan, which it considers its brotherly people.

Russia has a base in Armenia. Armenia is also a member of the Russian-led Collective Security Organization, of which Russia has given it security guarantees. However, Russia has also sold arms to Azerbaijan.

Turkey’s role has increased concerns about the spread of the war to a wider conflict. It has also put the military alliance in the embarrassing position of NATO.

Secretary General of NATO Jens Stoltenberg demanded an immediate ceasefire in Ankara on Monday. On Sunday, the International Committee of the Red Cross recalled the firing of civilian targets in violation of international law.

Last week, the Russian President also called for a ceasefire in his joint statement Vladimir Putin, President of the United States Donald Trump and the President of France Emmanuel Macron. The countries are leading the OSCE Minsk Group in the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, which has been negotiating a Nagorno-Karabakh agreement since the 1990s.

Turkey president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan however, immediately after the troika’s statement, it announced that the conflict would not end until the Armenians withdrew.

Turkey’s prominent role has also strengthened the religious side of the conflict, as, like Turkey, Azerbaijan is a Muslim country. Armenia, on the other hand, is one of the oldest Christian nations in the world.

Several international media have interviewed Syrian fighters reportedly brought by Turkey to Azerbaijan.

Attack Azerbaijan has started to make progress, especially in the areas south of Nagorno-Karabakh, and has taken over Jabrayil, among others. It has also said that it conquered Madaghis in Nagorno-Karabakh and Suqovuşan in Azerbaijan.

The President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev announced in a speech on Sunday night that Azerbaijan would cease hostilities if Armenians pledge to withdraw from the entire region and apologize.

However, there is no defeat in Armenia. The Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinjan called on Armenians on Saturday for unity.

“We have before us the most crucial moment in our millennial history,” he told news agencies.