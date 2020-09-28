Conflicts The Nagorno-Karabakh conflict has been going on since 1991 – Why are the fighting between the Azeris and the Armenians flaring right now?

Azerbaijani speeches and actions intensified over the summer. What is new is Turkey’s active role in the old conflict.

Moscow

Clashes Between Azerbaijan and Armenian troops continued for the second day on Monday. The warfare is the most serious in years and has already used at least artillery, helicopters and tanks.

There are already dozens of dead and fallen. There are already hundreds injured and wounded.

The development of the situation into a full-blown war has been more worrying than usual in the world, as Armenia is an ally of Russia and Turkey has stated its support for Azerbaijan. In addition, pipelines bringing oil and gas from the Caspian Sea to the world market pass through the South Caucasus.

At the heart of the fighting is Nagorno-Karabakh, of which Armenia and Azerbaijan in the South Caucasus have been at odds for decades. There has been a ceasefire in the area since 1994, which has been repeatedly violated by the parties. This time, they have accused each other of escalating the situation.

What is Nagorno-Karabakh?

Nagorno-Karabakh was an Armenian-majority province that the Bolsheviks annexed into Soviet-Azerbaijan in the 1920s.

The situation escalated in the late 1980s with the weakening of the Soviet Union and the strengthening of nationalism. The Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh accused Azerbaijan of oppression and forced azure of the region and demanded that Moscow join the province as part of Armenia.

The situation escalated into war when Armenia and Azerbaijan gained independence after the break-up of the Soviet Union in 1991. It ended in the victory of the Armenians in 1994. The Armenians have since occupied Nagorno-Karabakh and the territories between it and Armenia.

The war broke the gaps between nations that lived together long and long and led to mutual ethnic cleansing.

The situation in Armenia agreed

The established situation for Armenia has worked well. The victorious war has been considered justified, as it took control of its own traditional lands. This is also taught in schools.

There has also been a religious dimension to the conflict, as Armenians consider themselves the first Christian nation. Azerbaijanis, on the other hand, are Muslims.

However, Armenia has not annexed the territories occupied by Azerbaijan, as the territories are still part of Azerbaijan under international law. Nagorno-Karabakh has declared independence, but not even Armenia has recognized it. In practice, it is dependent on Armenia.

Nagorno-Karabakh has long been at the heart of Armenia’s domestic politics, as men who fought in the war were in power.

Their strict line was maintained, although as a result of the war, the Armenian land border with Azerbaijan and Turkey was closed. It has had economic consequences, in addition to making Armenia dependent on Russia.

Speeches only intensified when, in the spring of 2018, a popular uprising overthrew the old guard and brought the current prime minister to power. Nikol Pašinjanin. It again strengthened the “hawks” in Baku.

On Tuesday, the Armenian parliament announced its protection of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Azerbaijan’s speeches intensified this summer

In Azerbaijan, the defeat in the 1990s war is still a national trauma and the situation is considered unfair. The line is practically united, as is the authoritarian president Ilham Aliyev opponents firmly believe.

Authorities in schools and propaganda have taken care to keep the subject in mind, and Azerbaijan’s role in the beginning of the conflict is not remembered. Azerbaijan has also used a significant part of its oil and gas resources for armaments.

However, Aliyev has avoided a full war, at least until now. A defeat in war could be fatal for the regime.

This in the summer, there was for a long time the most serious confrontation between Armenia and Azerbaijan on the border between the countries far from Nagorno-Karabakh. The Azerbaijani general died there.

Soon a large demonstration was seen in Baku calling on the administration to act and accusing it of inaction on the Karabakh issue. The administration tried to show that the demonstration supported it, but as a result of the demonstration, its rhetoric intensified.

The intensification of speeches was also likely due to Turkey’s clear support for Azerbaijan. In addition, there is an ongoing behind-the-scenes power struggle in Azerbaijan.

Turkey took on a prominent role

Turkey’s visible and active role is a big change in the situation. It has always supported Azerbaijan, with which it has close ethnic and linguistic relations, but has so far accepted the South Caucasus as part of the Russian circle.

President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan however, has sought to increase its influence in its neighborhood and the regions it includes in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Eastern Mediterranean. This summer, then, it was the turn of the South Caucasus.

In addition to strengthening the international position, there is domestic politics involved, as the Turkish leadership has again spoken more nationally as the economy slumped. It is appropriate to support the tribal people, especially when the distance to its enemy is poor due to the Armenian genocide during the Ottoman Empire.

On Tuesday, Erdoğan urged Armenia to withdraw from “its occupied territories.”

In addition, pipelines bringing gas and oil from Azerbaijan to Turkey are located near the summer battlefield. Turkey supplies about one-fifth of its gas from Azerbaijan. Its old gas agreement with Russia is about to expire, so Azerbaijani gas is an important bargaining chip for it.

Russia is an old supporter of Armenia

Russia, on the other hand, has long been an important ally of Armenia.

Armenia is a member not only of the Russian-led Eurasian Economic Union but also of the Collective Security Organization, of which Russia has given it security guarantees. Russia has a base in Armenia, and Armenia sent troops to Russia’s recently completed major Kavkaz 2020 military exercise.

Russia also still has close relations with Azerbaijan, which has bought most of its weapons from Russia. This summer, however, the relationship appears to have deteriorated in public, with Aliyev criticizing Russia harshly for supplying arms to Armenia.

On Tuesday, Russia demanded that the parties end the fighting.

Nagorno-Karabakh differs from other so-called frozen conflicts in the former Soviet Union. Unlike Abkhazia, South Ossetia and Transnistria, Russia has no troops there. It is not important to it in terms of propaganda either.

Russia does not necessarily have to take part in the conflict militarily as long as the fighting takes place outside Armenia’s internationally recognized borders. The Russian leadership is also skeptical of Pašinjan.

However, the appearance of NATO troops in support of Azerbaijan in Turkey could change the situation.

The image taken from the video shows the destruction of an Azerbaijani tank.­