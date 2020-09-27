Conflicts Prime Minister of Armenia: Azerbaijan has invaded Nagorno-Karabakh

In response to the attack, two Azerbaijani army helicopters and three planes have been shot down in the area.

Azerbaijan has attacked the Nagorno-Karabakh region, the Armenian prime minister said Nikol Pašinjan on a Sunday morning.

There have been disputes between countries in the region in the past. Geographically, the region is located in the territory of Azerbaijan, but ethnically it is Armenian-majority. There are Armenian-backed separatists in the area.

News agency AFP said Sunday morning that Azerbaijan is bombing the area. The bombing has targeted both the front line and civilian targets, including in the region’s capital, Stepanakert. According to Reuters, residents have fled the area.

News agencies told in Julythat the decades-long border dispute on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border has escalated again.

In July, at least 17 people were killed in clashes. The fighting focused on the Tovuz region in Azerbaijan and the Tavush region in Armenia. Both parties blamed the other for the situation.

