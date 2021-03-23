D.According to a report, the Ministry of Defense found questionable business contacts as well as a surprisingly high number of secondary jobs among soldiers of the Bundeswehr elite force KSK during internal investigations. As early as last autumn, administrative investigations were initiated with the Bundeswehr, reported the news portal “The Pioneer” on Tuesday. Specifically, among other things, it is about possible interdependencies between private interests and business decisions.

According to the report, active and former KSK soldiers are affected by the investigations, although strict rules apply to active soldiers when exercising off-duty activities. According to “The Pioneer”, an internal list last June included at least 124 secondary jobs by KSK members, before the number grew to around 150 such jobs.

Whether this resulted in major conflicts of interest or unauthorized disclosure of official secrets is currently being examined. Particular attention is paid to direct or indirect connections between KSK soldiers and private security companies.

The member of the Bundestag and President of the Bundeswehr Reservists Association, Patrick Sensburg (CDU), said “The Pioneer”: “Many private companies are very interested in winning ex-KSK soldiers for themselves – because they have a very special knowledge.” however, it is often justifiably secret and must be kept under lock and key. The SPD member of the Bundestag Thomas Hitschler called for “more transparency” in the secondary activities and business contacts of the KSK.

The KSK had recently hit the headlines mainly due to a series of right-wing extremist incidents. The affair surrounding an amnesty for stolen ammunition in the ranks of the KSK is causing additional unrest. Federal Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer (CDU) presented a report on Tuesday on the status of reforms among the elite troops.