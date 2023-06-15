Conflicts | North Korea launched a missile, media: fell into Japan’s EEZ

The launch came after North Korea protested South Korea’s joint military exercises with the United States.

North Korea fired a ballistic missile from the country’s east coast, South Korea’s military announced on Thursday.

The launch came after North Korea protested South Korea’s joint military exercises with the United States. Real ammunition was used in the exercises.

Japan’s Ministry of Defense also announced that North Korea has fired something that could be a ballistic missile.

According to the Japanese public broadcasting company NHK, the missile would have fallen in Japan’s economic zone.

Several thousand South Korean and US soldiers participated in joint live-fire exercises on Thursday. The drills were a show of force in a tense situation sparked by North Korea’s failed spy satellite launch last month.

North Korea responded to the drills by stating that its forces would react harshly to “any kind of enemy protests or provocations.”