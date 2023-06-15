Thursday, June 15, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Conflicts | North Korea launched a missile, media: fell into Japan’s EEZ

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 15, 2023
in World Europe
0
Conflicts | North Korea launched a missile, media: fell into Japan’s EEZ

The launch came after North Korea protested South Korea’s joint military exercises with the United States.

North Korea fired a ballistic missile from the country’s east coast, South Korea’s military announced on Thursday.

The launch came after North Korea protested South Korea’s joint military exercises with the United States. Real ammunition was used in the exercises.

Japan’s Ministry of Defense also announced that North Korea has fired something that could be a ballistic missile.

According to the Japanese public broadcasting company NHK, the missile would have fallen in Japan’s economic zone.

Several thousand South Korean and US soldiers participated in joint live-fire exercises on Thursday. The drills were a show of force in a tense situation sparked by North Korea’s failed spy satellite launch last month.

North Korea responded to the drills by stating that its forces would react harshly to “any kind of enemy protests or provocations.”

#Conflicts #North #Korea #launched #missile #media #fell #Japans #EEZ

See also  Training Congestion, hoarseness and watery eyes - toxic microbes and dust in the indoor air of schools are linked to the symptom, says a recent dissertation
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
F1 | Ferrari: in Canada there is Ioverno at the wall together with Mekies

F1 | Ferrari: in Canada there is Ioverno at the wall together with Mekies

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result