Conflicts Israel has made air strikes on Gaza for the first time since a ceasefire less than a month ago – burning balloons sent to Israel from Palestinian territories

The escalation of the situation had already been feared due to the far-right march in Jerusalem. Hamas, the ruling extremist organization in Gaza, had warned the march could lead to violence.

Israel has made air strikes on the Gaza Strip early Wednesday morning for the first time since a recent ceasefire. A ceasefire was signed less than a month ago.

Palestinian territories are said to have sent fuel and explosive balloons burning to southern Israel before the airstrikes.

According to the news agency AFP, security sources and eyewitnesses report the recent attacks.

Palestinian sources according to the Israeli air force targeted at least one target east of the city of Khan Younis in southern Gaza. An AFP photojournalist in town saw the explosions.

Israeli armed forces say their fighters responded to “fireballs” and carried out attacks on military targets belonging to the extremist organization Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip.

The armed forces also report that attacks have been made on Khan Younis. The sites and meeting places used by “terrorist actors” in the city were selected as targets.

Times of Israel According to the newspaper, several wildfires were ignited in the southern parts of Israel on Tuesday due to balloons sent from the Palestinian territories. AFP says the balls caused a total of twenty wildfires, according to local rescue authorities.

Israel and a ceasefire was reached between Hamas, the extremist organization that controls the Gaza Strip, after mid-May. During the most recent fighting, Israeli attacks on Gaza killed at least 260 people, including dozens of children, according to Palestinian authorities. On the Israeli side, 13 people died.

The fighting between Israel and the Palestinians broke out in May, the worst since 2014.

In May, the escalation of the situation was due, among other things, to Israel’s decision to evict Palestinian families from their homes in Sheikh Jarrah.

According to the UN and the EU, such evictions, the destruction of houses and other property, and the construction of settlements are contrary to international law.

According to the UN, 10,000 Gazans had to flee their homes due to the bombings.

The situation escalation had already been feared in the area after thousands of far-right Jews marched on the outskirts of Jerusalem’s Old City on Tuesday.

Hamas warned that organizing the march could lead to violence like in May.

Representative of Hamas Mohammed Hamadeh said on Tuesday that peace negotiators had been in contact with Hamas and asked them to avoid military escalation because of the march.

UN Representative for the Middle East Peace Talks Tor Wennesland on Tuesday called on all parties on Twitter to behave responsibly in an “extremely fragile and sensitive” situation and to protect the ceasefire.

Israel police cleared the streets before the march in occupied East Jerusalem. Police used, among other things, stun grenades to disperse the crowds. Medical staff say at least 33 Palestinians have been injured. Police, meanwhile, said two police officers were injured and 17 people were arrested.

The far-right march was held to commemorate Israel’s conquest of the eastern part of the city in 1967. As a general rule, the international community has not recognized the conquest of the eastern part, but stated that the status of the city should be negotiated.

To the east is, among other things, the Old City of Jerusalem, home to holy sites of three religions (Christianity, Judaism, and Islam). The Palestinians see East Jerusalem as actually their capital.

Wednesdays the airstrikes were also the first to be made during Israel’s new government. Tuesday’s march is also estimated to have posed challenges to Israel’s new government and prime minister Naphtali to Bennett, which has only been in power for a couple of days.

Late Sunday, the Israeli parliament backed a new coalition government, deciding on the country’s longest-serving prime minister. Benjamin Netanyahu power.

Mansour Abbas, whose conservative Arab party is an important part of the new governing coalition, called Tuesday’s march a “provocation” and said the march should have been canceled.