DThe conflict between armed forces and armed groups in the West African states of Mali and Niger continues to escalate on several fronts. Islamists who have sworn allegiance to the Islamic State terrorist militia killed 29 Nigerien soldiers in an attack in the border region, the junta in Niger said on Tuesday. The military government declared three days of national mourning. It was said that more than 100 jihadists attacked the troops with suicide vehicles and explosive devices northwest of the town of Tabatol in Niger on Tuesday night.

In the neighboring north of Mali, the Malian army is fighting with Russian mercenaries from the Wagner Group against Islamist groups as well as separatist Tuareg rebels who have withdrawn from a 2015 peace agreement. With the withdrawal of the UN peacekeeping mission, Mali’s army is trying to advance into regions that have not been under state control for more than a decade.

Heavy fighting on the weekend

According to local media reports, Malian troops reached the Tuareg-controlled desert town of Kidal, around 280 kilometers northeast of the city of Gao, for the first time on Tuesday. Bundeswehr soldiers are also stationed in Gao.

Heavy fighting broke out again between Mali’s army and the Tuareg rebels at the weekend. Observers reported fighting around the Malian military base in Bamba. As was the case after previous battles between the state and rebels, there were no reliable casualty figures.

The conflict in the desert region now threatens to worsen with additional outside actors. Niger’s Tuareg leader and former minister Rhissa Ag Boula, who declared resistance to the junta after the coup, called on Monday for his supporters to join the coalition of Tuareg rebels in Mali and fight against “all coup armies.” The military governments of Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso, which borders both, have formed an alliance.

According to the conflict data organization ACLED, at least 240 people have died in Niger since the coup at the end of July by the end of September, more than half of them civilians. These are conservative counts that do not include unconfirmed information from the armed forces about the number of fighters killed. According to these figures, more than 900 people were killed in Mali within two months, and more than 1,100 in Burkina Faso.