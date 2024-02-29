Essayi Essay – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 02/29/2024 – 21:30

An “impasse” over the conflicts in Gaza and Ukraine marked the meeting of G20 finance ministers, which ended this Thursday (29) without a joint statement in São Paulo.

“We had hoped that more sensitive issues relating to geopolitics would be debated exclusively on the diplomatic track”, said Finance Minister Fernando Haddad at the final press conference. This year, Brazil holds the rotating presidency of the group of the world's largest economies.

The meeting of G20 economic authorities, which lasted two days in São Paulo, presented the same differences as the meeting of foreign ministers in Rio de Janeiro last week, according to the minister.

“If it wasn’t possible there, it would be difficult for us to reach a satisfactory solution here”, said Haddad.

Earlier, German Finance Minister Christian Lindner had told journalists that approval of a statement was “conditional” on reflecting the geopolitical situation.

“There is nothing usual about this G20, because we have a war against Ukraine, the terror of Hamas and the humanitarian situation in Gaza, and we cannot remain indifferent to that; All of this should also be discussed here,” said Lindner.

Germany refused to avoid mention because “we are also representatives of our countries' values ​​and defenders of the international order,” he added.

According to Haddad, the conflicts were not discussed at the meetings, which addressed topics such as inequality or initiatives to create taxes for the super-rich.

The final declaration would be signed “if it were not for the insistence of some G20 members to include a note, which would even be a footnote, which would not be part of the body of the communiqué, making reference” to the conflicts.

The G20 presidency issued a statement after the meeting in which “escalating wars and conflicts” were mentioned among the risks to global activity.

– Economic debate –

Brazil, host after succeeding India in December in the rotating presidency of the G20, tried to focus the agenda on its priorities, such as inequalities or the discussion on the need to charge taxes to the super-rich.

According to Haddad, the proposals were well received, and “there was consensus” on the financial group's own themes.

In the morning, the Minister of Finance of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva's government began the day by emphasizing the proposal to collect taxes from billionaires.

“Despite recent advances, it is an unquestionable fact that the world’s billionaires continue to evade our tax systems through a range of strategies,” he said.

Brazil “will seek to prepare a G20 Declaration on international taxation” for the next ministerial meeting in July, said Haddad.

Together, the G20 countries represent 80% of the global economy.

In 2021, G20 finance ministers backed a global tax reform that Haddad said is expected to be completed soon.

Therefore, some countries are now pushing for a “third pillar”, which would address tax evasion by billionaires.

This “could be key to solving many of the challenges we face,” he added.

French minister Bruno Le Maire said on Wednesday that his country seeks to “accelerate” international negotiations for minimum taxes for the rich.

At the G20, “it is the first time that we speak clearly about this topic and we want to work on the fight against tax optimization”, he told journalists this Thursday.

French economist Gabriel Zucman, an expert on the relationship between tax evasion and inequality, was invited as a speaker for the leaders' meeting.

“If billionaires paid 2% income tax on their wealth each year […] This would generate around US$250 billion [R$ 1,24 trilhão] in additional tax revenues around the world,” Zucman said.

Thus, for example, developing countries could obtain “half of the US$500 billion [R$ 2,49 trilhões] additional resources that are estimated to be needed to face the challenges of climate change”.

The G20 is made up of the world's 19 largest economies, the European Union and, for the first time, the African Union.