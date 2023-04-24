Conflicts | Azerbaijan set up a checkpoint on the only road to Nagorno-Karabakh

After the checkpoint was set up, both Azerbaijani and Armenian forces reportedly opened fire in the area.

Azerbaijan said on Sunday that he had set up a checkpoint on the only road leading to Nagorno-Karabakh, reports news agency Reuters. The region is disputed: it is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan, but its 120,000 inhabitants are mainly Armenian.

After the checkpoint was set up, both Azerbaijani and Armenian forces reportedly opened fire in the area. According to the Armenian Ministry of Defense, one Armenian soldier died in the shooting.

The point was erected on the Hakari Bridge in the Laçın Corridor, which connects Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh. Azerbaijani authorities have shared photos on social media where one half of the point is blocked by vehicles and soldiers.

of Azerbaijan According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Armenia tried to use the road to transport weapons. According to the ministry, the checkpoint was necessary for “border security” and “to guarantee the safe use of the road” and “necessity for national security, state sovereignty and the rule of law”.

According to Armenia, the checkpoint violates the 2020 ceasefire agreement between the two countries. The two sides then fought a war in the area, in which 6,500 people died. A ceasefire brokered by Russia was reached in the area, according to the agreement Russian peacekeepers would control the area and Russia would implement the agreement.

Azerbaijani activists blocked the corridor in December. At the time, Armenia said that Russia was unable to prevent the roadblock.

United States said on Sunday that he was “deeply concerned” about the checkpoint set up by Azerbaijan.

According to the US State Department, people should be allowed to move and trade openly and freely in the Laçın Corridor.