Conflicts At least seven people were killed in an Armenian missile attack on Azerbaijan, children among the victims

Armenians dispute Azerbaijan’s claims.

At least seven people were killed and 33 wounded in an Armenian missile attack on Azerbaijan’s second-largest city, Ganja, Azerbaijan’s foreign ministry said. According to the ministry, there are children among the victims.

Armenians dispute Azerbaijan’s allegations of firing on Ganja. According to them, Armenian forces have observed a ceasefire, unlike the Azerbaijanis.

The ceasefire in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan was due to begin on Saturday, but the parties have accused each other of violating the ceasefire. The foreign ministers of the countries agreed on a ceasefire in Moscow with the Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrovin negotiations.

The ceasefire was also reported in the cracks the night before Sunday in Stepanakert, the capital of Nagorno-Karabakh. A reporter for the city’s news agency AFP said there were strong explosions in the city overnight.

Armenia and Azerbaijan have been in dispute over control of Nagorno-Karabakh since the 1990s. Hundreds of people have died and thousands have been forced to flee their homes in the most recent fighting in the conflict, which began in September.