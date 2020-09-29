Upgrade
Conflicts Already nearly a hundred people died in the battles of Nagorno-Karabakh

September 29, 2020
The UN Security Council is convening for an emergency meeting on Tuesday because of the situation in the region.

Nagorno-Karabakh at least 95 people have already died in the most recent crisis. There have been heavy fighting in the area since the weekend.

Authorities in the Armenian region surrounded by Azerbaijan have said at least 84 fighters have been killed in clashes.

At least 11 civilians have died, nine of them in Azerbaijan. So far, Azerbaijan has not reported the deaths of soldiers.

News began to come from the South Caucasus early on Sunday when news agency AFP said Azerbaijan was bombing the Nagorno-Karabakh region. The Armenian Ministry of Defense said Monday night that Azerbaijani forces had launched a large-scale attack.

Azerbaijan and Armenia have been arguing over Nagorno-Karabakh for a long time. The situation escalated in the late 1980s with the weakening of the Soviet Union and the strengthening of nationalism. The Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh accused Azerbaijan of oppression and forced azure of the region and demanded that Moscow join the province as part of Armenia.

The situation escalated into an open war when Armenia and Azerbaijan gained independence after the break-up of the Soviet Union in 1991. It ended in the victory of the Armenians in 1994. The Armenians have since occupied Nagorno-Karabakh and the territories between it and Armenia.

The war broke the gaps between nations that lived together long and long and led to mutual ethnic cleansing.

