Conflicting news regarding the fate of Hassan Nasrallah after the “Dahiya attack”

Israeli and Western media revealed that the Secretary-General of Hezbollah was the target of the Israeli raids.

Conflicting news regarding the fate of Hassan Nasrallah

The Israeli Broadcasting Corporation said that it is not yet certain whether Nasrallah was inside the central command headquarters at the time of the bombing.

Israeli Channel 13 reported that intelligence information confirmed that Nasrallah was at the targeted headquarters, but his fate was unknown.

Our correspondent, quoting an informed Israeli source, revealed that Israeli estimates indicate the success of the assassination operation against Hassan Nasrallah.

Reuters, citing a source close to Hezbollah, said that Hassan Nasrallah is alive, while it quoted a senior Iranian security official as saying that Tehran is checking Nasrallah’s status.

The Israeli newspaper Maariv reported that Hassan Nasrallah was injured in the Israeli raid.

The Iranian Tasnim news agency reported that no confirmed information is yet available about Nasrallah’s condition.

And it was The Israeli army announced, on Friday evening, that it had targeted Hezbollah’s central command in the southern suburbs of Beirut.

The spokesman said Israeli army A “large-scale air strike was carried out on Hezbollah’s main military headquarters in Beirut.”