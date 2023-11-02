The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that he had not yet approved the entry of fuel into Gaza, according to what the Israeli newspaper “Haaretz” reported.

This statement came after the Israeli Army Chief of Staff, Herzi Halevy, said earlier that he would allow fuel to enter Gaza.

He added that the fuel will be directed exclusively to hospitals, stressing that the army will do everything in its power to prevent it from reaching Hamas.

Israel imposed a stifling siege on Gaza when it launched a war on the Strip on October 7, which included cutting off supplies of electricity, water, and fuel.

On October 25, aid convoys began entering the Gaza Strip, but they have not yet included fuel.

Israel is using fuel as a pressure card against Hamas in an attempt to recover detainees captured by the movement during its sudden and unprecedented attack last October 7.

Israel did not heed the repeated appeals to bring fuel into Gaza’s hospitals, as doctors warn that the matter will lead to mass death of the wounded as the remaining fuel is close to running out.