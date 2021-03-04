A.n the headquarters of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in Vienna, a further escalation of the nuclear dispute between Iran and western states has been averted for the time being. The fact that the regime in Tehran and the IAEA experts agreed to cooperate better than last time apparently played a role in this. In any case, the so-called E3 states Germany, France and Great Britain withdrew a resolution critical of Iran. The text should come to a vote this Friday in the Board of Governors – the quarterly body to which the main member states send their representatives. Now it was said that he would be deferred until the next meeting in June and that developments would be monitored until then.

At the same time, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi announced on Thursday what he had previously presented to the Board of Governors: that Iran had agreed to further talks. This involves questions from the IAEA about nuclear traces at four sites that could point to earlier experiments for an atomic bomb. Grossi wrote in his most recent report at the end of February that Iran had not answered the questions or provided “no credible technical explanation”. The IAEA is calling on Iran to clarify these questions “immediately”, the February report said.

Grossi, an optimist by profession

It was not least this report that prompted the western countries to prepare the said resolution. France was the driving force. The text was intended to express “serious concern” about the behavior of Iran – in the language of diplomatic texts this is a tightened phrase. There was a prospect that she would have received a majority in the Board of Governors – similar to June 2020, when the E3 also tried to exert pressure on Tehran in this way. However, Iran protested sharply against the request and threatened to reduce cooperation with the IAEA to the minimum if the resolution were passed.

Grossi has now announced that “some open issues should be clarified” in the newly arranged talks with Iran. A first “technical meeting” will take place in Iran at the beginning of April. His goal is to achieve a “satisfactory result” by the next meeting of the Board of Governors. Grossi admitted that third parties might have doubts as to whether this would work; but he was “an optimist by profession”. This is not the same agreement with which Grossi returned from a trip from Tehran two weeks ago. That trip served to maintain deeper controls of the ongoing Iranian nuclear program as much as possible; Iran had actually terminated these controls. Now it’s about information about past activities. The IAEA believes that Iran would be obliged to do so simply because of its participation in the Non-Proliferation Treaty.

Knowledge has never been more valuable Trust in our well-founded corona reporting and secure 30 days of free access to FAZ.NET with F +. GET F + FREE NOW



All of this is about the starting point for possible negotiations on a new or renewed nuclear agreement. The agreement called JCPOA, which was reached in Vienna in 2015, was broken openly by the American and then also by the Iranian side during the tenure of former President Donald Trump. The United States imposed new sanctions. Iran exceeded numerous JCPOA boundaries and restrictions with its nuclear program, which was supposedly never intended to serve purposes other than peaceful.

If you take the rebuilt quantities of enriched uranium alone as a yardstick, experts estimate that Iran is back to the point where it could start building an atomic bomb in a few months. That is why the most recent steps, which Iran is now in danger of evading the close surveillance by the independent IAEA inspectors since 2015, created particular concern. Because as a result, the increased activities also fall behind a veil. Grossi’s endeavor is only to ensure the control of non-proliferation in accordance with the statutes. The states are responsible for the political negotiations – for which his “technical” agreements could at least gain some time.