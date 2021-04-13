A.When “green men” suddenly appeared in Crimea in 2014 and Russia conquered the peninsula in a flick, NATO watched in disbelief as well as passed out. The Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba alluded to this on Tuesday. It was “unimaginable” at the time that Russia would occupy Crimea and eastern Ukraine. Is the next blow looming now after Russia has deployed combat-ready troops to the borders of Ukraine? Kuleba had come to Alliance headquarters to warn of this.

Thomas Gutschker Political correspondent for the European Union, NATO and the Benelux countries based in Brussels.

The NATO-Ukraine Commission met for a special session. Kiev convened them under Article 15 of the 1997 partnership agreement. It provides for a consultation mechanism in the event of a crisis “if Ukraine detects a direct threat to its territorial integrity, its political independence or its security”. “That moment has come,” said Foreign Minister Kuleba. He told the ambassadors how Kiev assessed the situation. Since the end of March, Moscow is said to have drawn around 40,000 soldiers in the Crimea and on the land borders with Ukraine – for no plausible reason. Attacks by pro-Russian separatists have already increased on the so-called armistice line. Russia is said to have brought around 250 fighters and 2,000 tons of fuel to the “People’s Republics” controlled by the separatists. “Russia is working hard to undermine our defense capabilities,” said Kuleba.

“Curb Russia’s Aggressive Intentions”

He therefore not only asked for political backing and further sanctions against Moscow. The minister called for operational measures “to deter Russia and contain its aggressive intentions”. “This could be a direct support for Ukraine’s defense capabilities,” he said without going into details. The subject is delicate. As long as Barack Obama was in the White House, there was a firm consensus among the allies: Ukraine should only get non-lethal equipment. They feared a further escalation in the conflict with Russia.

But that changed under Donald Trump. In early 2018, the American government approved the delivery of long-awaited Javelin armor-piercing weapons to Kiev. The first contract provided for 210 anti-tank missiles and 37 mobile launchers. Another contract for 150 missiles and ten launchers was signed at the end of 2019. In return, Kiev is said to have undertaken to use these weapons only in a serious crisis. So far this has not been the case, they have been stored well secured in western Ukraine. Now, however, it is being rethought in Kiev. Turkey has also delivered weapons. In early 2019, Ukraine bought twelve Bayraktar TB2 reconnaissance and combat drones. In total, Kiev plans to acquire fifty drones.

After the meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Commission, the allies assured the partner of their “unwavering support for the sovereignty and territorial independence of Ukraine”. In a statement they called on Russia to abide by the Minsk Agreement, to end support for the separatists in occupied eastern Ukraine and to “withdraw its troops from Ukrainian soil”. They did not respond to the Ukrainian Foreign Minister’s request for further military support. Instead, a warning of caution: the allies “praise Ukraine for the reluctance it shows in the face of Russia’s provocations”. A high-ranking representative of the American State Department had already said this on Monday.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg referred to the support that NATO is already giving the country. Allies would help Ukraine to better defend itself – an allusion to the arms deliveries, the training of the troops and joint exercises. In addition, the presence in the Black Sea has been increased. Two American warships are scheduled to enter there this week. In addition, they are constantly “examining” how to give Ukraine more practical support so that it can defend itself. The Norwegian uses this general formulation whenever the allies disagree with one another.

In a telephone conversation with Stoltenberg last week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Selenskyj campaigned for his country to have concrete prospects of joining NATO. That would be a “real signal” to Moscow. On Tuesday, of course, Stoltenberg only repeated the well-known position of Allianz. It is the sovereign right of every country to apply – which Ukraine did in 2008. The thirty member states would then have to decide whether a country fulfills the requirements.

They refuse to allow Kiev to join as long as the territorial conflict with Russia has not been resolved. There is no way NATO will directly assist Ukraine militarily when it is attacked. Article 5 of the NATO treaty only applies to members. For the time being, all that remains for the alliance is political support from Kiev and the signal that Russia is being watched closely.