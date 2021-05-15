D.The conflict between Israel and the Palestinians, which has been escalating for days, has expanded territorially. In addition to the Gaza Strip and Israel itself, the West Bank has also been affected since Friday. According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, at least eleven Palestinians were killed and around 150 other people injured in severe clashes. It was the most violent clashes in the Israeli-occupied Palestinian Territory in 20 years.

The traditional Friday protests against Israeli settlement policy had developed into the most violent confrontations “since the second Intifada”, which began in 2000, according to a Palestinian security representative. Palestinian protesters hurled stones, Molotov cocktails and other projectiles at the security forces in Ramallah. They used water cannons, tear gas, rubber bullets and live ammunition. Unlike the Gaza Strip, the West Bank is not controlled by the Islamist Hamas.

Missiles also from Lebanon and Syria

According to the Israeli army, three rockets were also fired from Lebanon in the direction of Israel, but they fell into the Mediterranean. For the first time since the conflict escalated recently, rockets were fired at Israel from Syria. According to the Israel Defense Forces, two of these rockets hit uninhabited areas in northern Israel. A third rocket from Syria did not even reach Israel.



Image: FAZ





It was initially unclear whether there was a connection between the rocket attacks from Syria and the escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. A member of the Hezbollah militia died in Lebanon on Friday after the man was injured by the Israeli army during a demonstration at the border, the ANI news agency reported. Hezbollah, hostile to Israel, has positions in southern Syria.

More than 2,000 rockets from Gaza Strip

Militant Palestinians in the Gaza Strip have fired more than 2,000 rockets at Israel since Monday evening, according to the Israeli military. The iron dome interception system intercepted almost 1,000 of them, the army announced on Friday evening.

Using a radar device, the system detects approaching projectiles and launches an interceptor missile in order to destroy the enemy projectile while it is still in the air, if possible before it hits it. According to media reports, the Israeli military has strict orders to only launch interceptor missiles if an attack threatens populated areas. The use of an interceptor missile costs the equivalent of around 66,000 euros, according to media reports.

Israel’s army has responded to the shelling since Monday with attacks on targets in the Gaza Strip, mainly by the air force. Israel holds the ruling Hamas in the Gaza Strip responsible for all attacks from the Gaza Strip. The Palestinian group is classified as a terrorist organization by Israel and the EU.

The German government denounced the attacks from the Gaza Strip as “terrorist attacks” and underlined Israel’s right to self-defense. “Nothing justifies such terror,” emphasized government spokesman Steffen Seibert.

The escalation has sparked international fears of a renewed war in the Middle East. The US government sent its Middle East envoy to the region. Amr arrived in Israel on Friday, said the US embassy there. The UN Security Council is due to discuss the conflict again on Sunday.