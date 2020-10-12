The “Oruc Reis” is at the center of the conflict with Greece over gas reserves in the eastern Mediterranean. Nevertheless, the research vessel from Turkey is now being sent back into these waters. This could further exacerbate tensions between Ankara and Athens.

D.he Turkey is sending the research vessel “Oruc Reis”, which is at the center of its dispute with Greece over gas deposits in the eastern Mediterranean, to these waters again. The gas exploration ship will be in the eastern Mediterranean from Monday to October 22, the Turkish Navy announced on Sunday evening. According to the information, the “Oruc Reis” will be sailing south of the Greek island of Kastelorizo ​​and will be accompanied by two other ships.

Greece claims the waters around Kastelorizo ​​for itself. Turkey rejects this. The renewed dispatch of the “Oruc Reis” could further exacerbate the tensions between Ankara and Athens after various signals of détente in the conflict over the past few weeks.

The Turkish head of state Recep Tayyip Erdogan had agreed to hold talks with the Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. The two countries also agreed on a mechanism to avoid military incidents through NATO mediation. This includes a hotline between the two countries.

The Turkish government first dispatched the “Oruc Reis” to the disputed area between Turkey and Greece on August 10th, accompanied by warships. The “Oruc Reis” stayed in the area for about a month.

Regarding her departure in September, Erdogan said at the time that “diplomacy would be given a chance”. However, the Turkish government announced at the time that the “Oruc Reis” was only to be withdrawn for maintenance work and then to return to the area.

Since the discovery of rich gas reserves in the eastern Mediterranean, there has been heated dispute over their exploitation. The EU members Greece and Cyprus as well as Turkey lay claim to the sea areas concerned. Ankara and Athens have also made their position clear by sending warships. This has heightened concerns in the EU that the dispute could lead to a military conflict between NATO partners.