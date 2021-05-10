D.he Greens co-party chairman Robert Habeck described the party exclusion proceedings against the Green Mayor of Tübingen, Boris Palmer, as “inevitable”. The sentences that Palmer posted on his Facebook page on Friday were “insulting and racist” and “inappropriate to a lord mayor,” said Habeck on Monday during a press conference in Berlin. Now it remains to be seen how the arbitration tribunals will rule on the case.

The Greens accuse Palmer of racism because of a statement posted on Facebook about the former national soccer player Dennis Aogo, who has a Nigerian father, and want to kick him out of the party. With a three-quarters majority, the state party conference had voted for an expulsion process against Palmer at the weekend.

It was also an unpleasant weekend for the party leadership, said Habeck. “It would have been great if Boris had remained silent,” said Habeck, who also knows Palmer well personally. In the past there have been repeated attempts to resolve conflicts through conversations. That was the case this time too. “Many words were exchanged and many hands were stretched out over and over again.” At this point, however, the state executive had made a decision. He will not interfere in the ongoing process, said Habeck.

How long the process could take, he could not estimate. That depends on how many instances are now being called, said Habeck.