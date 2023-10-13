Deceiving Israel and making it believe that it wanted to avoid a war, the Islamist group Hamas circumvented its Intelligence apparatus and thoroughly prepared a sophisticated operation that on Saturday led it to attack by land, sea and air, striking a coup that represents the greatest military failure in the history of the Jewish State.

In a State with the strongest Army in the Middle East and has the most advanced control technologies in the world, seeing Palestinian militiamen kill and capture soldiers, knock down the separation barrier or bypass security sensors without resistance was a nightmare come true that It was due to serious errors by the Intelligence apparatus or lack of military personnel.

The Islamist group prepared “in complete secrecy” for this operation “for more than a year”, created “a post that recreated an Israeli settlement where they could train” and, above all, “He managed to deceive the Israelis, conveying the message that he was not interested in a conflict” and that he wanted calm, according to Mukhaimar Abu Saada, an analyst and professor of political science at Al Azhar University in Gaza..

The declaration of a state of war by Israel after the operation by the Gaza militias, led by the Islamist movement Hamas, adds to other episodes of violence in the Palestinian Strip.

These are the most relevant events since Hamas won the elections in Gaza in 2006.

2006

1st. from January. The Azedin al Kasem Battalions announce that they have ended the “calm period” with Israel.

January 25. Hamas wins the legislative elections by an absolute majority, with Ismail Haniye at the head.

2007

may 17th. Clashes between Hamas and Fatah cause 50 deaths.

June 14th. Abbas dissolves the Government and declares a state of emergency in Gaza.

June, 15. Abbas appoints Salam Fayad as prime minister of an emergency government, after dismissing Haniye’s Executive, who takes control of Gaza and creates a parallel government.

2009

Several rounds of negotiations between Hamas and Fatah but no agreement to form a government.

2010

August 31. Four Israelis are shot in Hebron two days before direct talks with Israel began in Washington.

2014

April 23rd. Hamas and Fatah agree to form a unity government and call elections for January 2015, which causes the breakdown of negotiations by Israel.

December 17. EU Justice removes Hamas from the European list of terrorist organizations.

2015

1st. of July. Hamas rejects the remodeling of the unity government announced the day before by Abbas. The crisis worsens.

2017

May 1st. Hamas says that it accepts the creation of a Palestinian state on the borders before the 1967 War, without this implying recognition of the State of Israel.

May 6th. Haniye replaces Meshal at the head of the organization.

October 12 °. Hamas announces reconciliation agreement with Fatah in Cairo.

31 October. Hamas cedes financial and customs control of the Gaza border crossings to the ANP.

December 7th. Hamas threatens a third intifada following Donald Trump’s announcement to move its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

2018

March 30 and 31. 18 Palestinians killed by Israeli fire during the Great March of Return organized by Hamas on the border between Gaza and Israel.

August 9. Ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

24th September. Hamas suspends truce negotiations with Israel mediated by Egypt.

2019

March 25th. New truce with Israel mediated by Egypt.

2020

6th August. Israel attacks Hamas again after rocket fire.

2021

May 9 to 20. Israel undertakes “Operation of the walls” against Hamas, the largest in seven years, in response to the massive launch of rockets against its territory, which lasted eleven days and left 243 Palestinians dead, including 66 children and 12 Israelis.

May 21th. The ceasefire agreed between Israel and Hamas comes into force.

August 1.- Haniye is re-elected by the Shura Council – executive committee – as political head of Hamas.

September 7 to 12. Israel bombs Hamas targets in Gaza for several days after launching incendiary balloons.

2022

January 2. Israel again attacks Hamas targets in Gaza in response to projectile fire.

April, the 21st. Israeli Defense Minister Beny Gantz and Haniye exchange threats after the exchange of fire, the second in three days after seven months of relative calm on the border with Gaza.

May 24 Israel announces the dismantling of a Hamas cell in Jerusalem that was ready to attack Israeli targets and attack the deputy of the Religious Zionist Party, the nationalist Itamar Ben Gvir.

October 13. Hamas and Fatah sign historic agreement in Algiers to end fifteen years of friction.

December 4th. Israel bombs Islamist movement targets from the air, in response to the launch of a rocket from the strip the previous night.

2023

March 8. The Israeli Army attacks a surveillance post of the Islamist organization in the Strip, after an explosive device was detonated near Israeli troops operating in the border area.

April 7. Israel attacks Hamas positions in Lebanon after launching 36 rockets.

July 6th. The Al Qasam Brigades, the armed wing of the group, claim responsibility for the shooting attack committed by one of its members that killed an Israeli near a settlement in the northern occupied West Bank.

24th September. Israel attacks two Hamas military posts in the Strip, for the third consecutive day, in response to a new day of Palestinian protests next to the separation fence.

October 7. Israel bombs Gaza and launches operation “Iron Swords” after Hamas attack.

Israel operations

The military operation undertaken by Israel against Hamas in Gaza is one more than previous ones to counteract the harassment of Palestinian militias against its territory.

These are the main Israeli military operations that surround that Palestinian territory.

2002



March 29. Operation “Defense Wall”. Israel demolishes the Jenin refugee camp, West Bank, resulting in half a thousand deaths, following a wave of attacks.

June 18. Operation “Firm Road”. After a suicide attack that causes 19 deaths on a bus in Jerusalem, Israeli tanks occupy several cities in the West Bank.

September 22. Operation “A Matter of Time” directed towards Arafat, who was finally confined to his ANP headquarters.

2003



October 10.- Operation “Root Treatment” in the Rafah refugee camp, Gaza, to destroy tunnels that the Palestinians use to introduce weapons from Egypt. In less than 48 hours the tanks destroy 150 houses.

2004



May 18 Operation “Rainbow over the clouds” in Rafah: 17 Palestinians killed.

June 29. Operation “Defense on the Front Line” in Beit Hanun (Gaza) that lasted a month and left 17 dead.

September 29. Operation “Days of Penance” (Gaza), in retaliation for the death of two Israeli children: 107 Palestinians dead.

October 24. Operation in the Khan Younes refugee camp, Gaza, to end the firing of mortar shells by Palestinian militias. The raid left 17 dead.

December 17. Operation “Orange Iron” against Jan Yunes for launching rockets.

December 22. Tanks take over the Jan Iunes field in Operation “Orange Iron 2” and destroy buildings used by the resistance.

2005



January 2. Operation “Spirit of Autumn”, in Beit Hanun, (Gaza), after a rocket attack against Sderot.

January 15-17. “Operation Eastern Passage” in Gaza leaves 9 Palestinians dead.

September 24. Operation “First Rain” to end attacks by Hamas and Islamic Jihad.

December 28. Operation “Blue Skies” to neutralize Palestinian militants after rocket fire.

2006



March 30. Operation “Southern Arrow” (Gaza): 17 dead.

June 9. Offensive on the coast of Gaza: 15 Palestinians killed.

June 28. Operation “Summer Rains” in Gaza with armored cars to free a soldier kidnapped by Palestinian militiamen. 165 civilians killed in one month.

July 26. Operation “Samson’s Columns” (Gaza) to dismantle rocket depots: 22 dead.

October 17 Another operation in Gaza in search of tunnels used by Hamas to introduce weapons leaves 9 dead.

November 1 to 6. Operation “Autumn Clouds” (Gaza): 50 dead.

2007



May 25 Nine days of air operations due to rocket fire from Gaza leave 38 dead.

June 27, 13 Palestinians killed in the largest offensive in Gaza since Hamas took control of the strip in the middle of the month.

September 28. 14 Palestinians killed, four of them militants of the “Army of Islam”, in five Israeli operations in Gaza in three days.

2008



January 15. 20 Palestinian militants from armed groups killed in another Israeli incursion into Gaza.

February 7. Seven Palestinians, five of them from the armed wing of Hamas, in an Israeli operation in Gaza in response to rocket fire.

February 27 to March 3. 120 dead in Gaza in “Operation Hot Winter” in response to rocket fire.

April 16 and 17. Israeli tanks bomb the Al Bureijú refugee camp in Gaza. 20 Palestinians die.

December 27 to January 18, 2009. Operation “Cast Lead” in Gaza in response to rocket fire causes the largest massacre of Palestinians in 40 years: More than 1,300 dead and 5,000 injured.

2012



March 9-March 14.- The selective assassination of the general secretary of the Popular Resistance Committees, Zuhair al Qaisi, provokes a shower of rockets launched by the militias and Israeli retaliatory attacks. The balance: 26 Palestinians dead.

November 15-23.- Operation “Defensive Pillar” (Gaza) causes 170 deaths and 1,300 injuries. Hamas launched 1,500 rockets.

2014



July 8-August 26.-Operation “Protective Edge” (the bloodiest) against Hamas with aviation, naval and then ground artillery fire, in response to the murder of three young Israelis in the West Bank. The incursion leaves 2,251 Palestinians dead (1,462 civilians and 551 of them children) and 67 Israeli soldiers and six civilians.

2019



May 4 and May 5. At least 29 Palestinians killed by Israeli shelling due to rocket fire from Gaza, killing four Israelis.

2021



April 16. Israel bombs Hamas targets in Gaza, after launching a rocket during the previous day’s holiday in which Israel commemorated Independence Day.

May 9 to 20, 2021. “Operation of the walls” against Hamas targets in response to the massive launch of rockets against its territory. The operation lasted until May 20 in the worst escalation of violence in the last seven years with a death toll of at least 243 Palestinians, including 66 children and 12 Israelis.

2022

March 31. Israel undertakes Operation “Break the Wave” in the West Bank after five Palestinian attacks in which 18 people died and which lasted for months and arrested some 1,500 suspects.

2023



July 3. Large-scale “Home and Garden” operation, by land and air, in Jenin, which leaves at least 12 Palestinians and one Israeli soldier dead. On July 5, Israel ended the operation.

October 7. Operation “Iron Swords”, in response to the multiple surprise attack that Hamas launched into Israeli territory.

