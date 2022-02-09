A conflict threatens to arise between the four police unions and the Security Council about the reopening of the night catering industry this Saturday. Chairman Hubert Bruls says he assumes that agents will act against large-scale violations of corona rules, but the demonstrating police unions do not want to know anything about it, Gerrit van de Kamp told this site on behalf of the unions.

