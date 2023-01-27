More than one account was issued by Israeli media regarding the identity of the perpetrator, quoting sources in the Israeli police.

An official statement was not immediately issued regarding the identity of the attacker, but an Israeli force began storming the Palestinian Shuafat camp inside Jerusalem, after reports that the attacker had come from him.

Residents of the West Bank are prohibited from entering Jerusalem and Israel, unless they obtain a permit from the Israeli military authorities, and after the construction of the separation wall, access to Israel by smuggling has become very difficult.