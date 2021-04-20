If there is something clear about the conflict over face-to-face classes, it is that statistics can be made to say what you want. The mechanism is basically the following: first I have a position (political, ideological, whatever) and then I look for what data is best suited to defend those beliefs or interests.

Nothing new that a journalist does not know. It is a typical strategy of argumentative stories. It serves as an opinion column or to support the analysis.

Now, it’s worrying when it becomes recurrent among the highest public authorities, who are the ones who have to make decisions, especially in the context of a health crisis. And the decision to suspend classes for 15 days in “the AMBA” makes it clear, because still no one knows how it was taken and with what data.

Press conference of President Alberto Fernández at Quinta Olivos. Luciano Thieberger

In reality, we all know that the first was a political decision arising from internal pressures within the ruling coalition, and then … to look for the numbers.

Thus, some graphs emerged that show that boys under 19 years of age were infected more than before, although it is not clear that this is due to the presence of the school because in the middle there was Easter, demonstrations, “gathering” and a fairly uncontrolled commercial activity.

To support their openness position, from the City they exhibited the number of infections registered in schools, which is in line with what the national Ministry of Education showed. Indicators that, in turn, are questioned by specialists linked to the Buenos Aires ruling party.

There are numerical creativity in all sectors, but perhaps at this very delicate moment -in health and education- the best is turn that creativity into improving learning, and especially of the most vulnerable boys, who are the ones who were most punished last year.

And for that go just a few examples. How to do so have more connectivity for the time of remote education; How to make look for those hundreds of thousands of kids who dropped out in 2020 (it is not yet known how many and who they are, because the “nominal” computer system is not finished); as improve transportation that takes the boys to the schools (could not hire the buses that were left without work?).

Examples abound. The issue is power direct creativity where it is really needed.