ZBetween Azerbaijan and Armenia there has been a new warlike escalation. The government in Yerevan spoke of an Azerbaijani attack, declared martial law and ordered general mobilization. The regime in Baku spoke of a counter-offensive after “extensive provocations” by the opponents; Ruler Ilham Aliyev promised to retake Nagornyj Karabakh in order to solve “our national question”. The area broke up in a war with tens of thousands dead and hundreds of thousands displaced from Azerbaijan in the early 1990s. Since then there has been a state of war between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

A ceasefire brokered by Russia has been in force since 1994. But all international attempts to resolve the conflict have failed. Nagornyj Karabakh describes itself as “independent”, but is not recognized by any country, including Armenia, which supports the area politically, economically and militarily. Armenia also occupies several Azerbaijani districts bordering Nagorny Karabakh. Armed incidents regularly occur along the ceasefire line. In April 2016, at least 200 people were killed in a “four-day war”. Last July there was already the heaviest fighting between the two countries since the “Four Day War”, with at least 17 people killed by drone attacks and artillery shelling.

“Attack on the whole front”

At the weekend, Armenia accused the Azerbaijani armed forces of shelling settlements in Nagornyj Karabakh, including shelling the “capital” Stepanakert. The Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan spoke of an Azerbaijani attack “on the whole front” and said that “the authoritarian Aliyev regime has once again declared war on the Armenian people”. The Ministry of Defense in Baku spoke of a counter-offensive: the Armenian forces had fired at Azerbaijani positions. The ruler Aliyev expressed his conviction on state television that he would achieve “the end of the occupation of Azerbaijani territory” and restore “historical justice” and “territorial integrity of Azerbaijan”.

The Armenian Defense Ministry said Azerbaijan had lost four helicopters, ten tanks and armored vehicles, and 15 drones, which Baku did not confirm. Azerbaijan claimed to have captured seven villages, which Yerevan rejected. The number of civilians and soldiers killed was initially unclear. In Azerbaijan, the internet was severely restricted. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan phoned Aliyev and took a clear position on Baku. “Turkey will stand side and side with its Azerbaijani brothers,” said Erdogan, accusing the “Minsk Group” of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe, which is chaired by the United States, Russia and France in the conflict, with “negligence ” in front.

Pashinyan accused Turkey of “aggressive behavior” and called on the “international community” to dissuade Turkey from intervening in the conflict. Russia, which is allied with Armenia and has an army base in the country, but has also sold arms to the Baku regime, has asked both sides to stop firing.