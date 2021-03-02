D.he Ministry of Defense wants to order the new assault rifle for the Bundeswehr from Heckler & Koch (HK) without any further tendering. The ministry announced on Tuesday. The Suhl-based provider CG Haenel had previously been excluded from the award procedure. Haenel had initially triumphed in an award procedure that had been criticized many times. After heavy criticism and formal complaints, the award was overturned. Now this decision is confirmed.

The ministry writes that after evaluating all the documents submitted, the offer from CG Haenel was excluded from the further award procedure. The company had already been informed of this. Haenel had said of the allegations that “at no point had serious professional misconduct committed that could cast doubt on the company’s integrity”. The company, which is owned by an arms company from the United Arab Emirates, announced on Tuesday evening that it would “take all necessary legal steps to protect our interests.

Takeover dispute before Stuttgart regional court

In the ministry it was said: “The intention is now to award the contract to the Heckler & Koch company.” However, HK is still involved in a takeover dispute that will be negotiated in the coming week at the Stuttgart Regional Court. There are also indications of a connection between a major shareholder and the Wirecard affair. This also includes the attempt to bring the former secret service coordinator and Wirecard lobbyist Klaus-Dieter Fritsche to HK’s supervisory board.



View of the subsidiary of the Merkel Group in Suhl, to which the company CG Haenel belongs

:



Image: Daniel Pilar





The chairman of the Greens in the Defense Committee Tobias Lindner said about the decision that, given the patent reports, they were not surprising. It shows “how flawed the process of procuring a new assault rifle went”. It seems that the question of which assault rifle the troops will receive will ultimately be decided by courts.

The basic development of the HK416 was 20 years ago

Haenel has announced that it will take legal action against an exclusion. According to the company in its announcement, “comprehensive answers were presented to the allegations made against our company, which were supported by an expert report prepared by one of the leading law firms in Germany.” Their answers left “no doubt that everyone was against Haenel allegations made, including allegations of patent infringement, are unfounded ”. From Haenel’s point of view, the exclusion from the proceedings is therefore unlawful.

HK could also examine claims for damages. The company had to calculate extremely low in the competition in order to keep up with the offer of the competitor. A quick award of the contract would have the advantage for the authorities involved in the tender, right up to the Secretary of State for Armaments Benedikt Zimmer, that the tenderer HK could no longer object to the procedure.

However, the cancellation of the current award procedure would still be considered, on the one hand to investigate the Wirecard suspicion and on the other hand to carry out a new technical assessment of the Bundeswehr requirements. According to experts, the HK416 rifle currently selected by Heckler & Koch is a very good weapon, but its basic development dates back around 20 years.