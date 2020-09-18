There is an uproar in Punjab over the passage of the Agriculture Bill in the Lok Sabha. On Thursday, Shiromani Akali Dal Minister Harsimrat Kaur resigned from the Union Cabinet opposing the bill. At the same time, other opposition parties are also opposing this bill of the Modi government. On Friday, Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu has targeted the Modi government over the Agriculture Bill.Sidhu has tweeted to be with the farmers. He made two consecutive tweets against the bill. In the first tweet, he lashed out at the Modi government while writing a lion in Hindi. At the same time, in the second tweet, Punjabi warned the central government and said that an attack on our existence will not be tolerated. Sidhu said, ‘Farming is the soul of Punjabi. The wounds of the body are healed, but the soul blows .. We do not tolerate an attack on our existence. ‘ He further wrote that he is with every Punjabi farmer.

Target of Sidhu

He also attacked the central government through a lion. Sidhu wrote, ‘Governments used to forget this for all ages / dust was on their face, they kept cleaning the mirror’. Explain that the Central Government is strongly opposing the Agriculture Bill in Punjab. The Akali Dal, the BJP’s oldest ally, is also opposed to the Act. On Thursday, Akali Dal minister Harsimrat Kaur resigned, disagreeing with the bill. The President has also accepted his resignation.

However, opposition parties have reacted differently to his resignation. The Congress has called it a drama. Party general secretary and chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said that Haryana Deputy Chief Minister and JJP leader Dushyant Chautala should also resign from the Manohar Lal Khattar government at least. He tweeted that the Akali Dal should go beyond symbolic appearances and stand with the truth.

Target on dushyant too

Surjewala said that when the anti-farmer ordinance was passed in the cabinet, why did Harsimrat ji not protest? Why don’t you resign from Lok Sabha? Why does the Akali party not withdraw support from the Modi government? Not a trader, favor the farmer. Targeting Dushyant Chautala, Surjewala said, ‘Dushyant ji would have resigned from the post of younger CM by repeating the drama of Harsimrat’s resignation. The post is cute, why not the farmer? Something is secret. Farmers will not forgive. JJP is a partner in the crime of snatching the farmer’s bread and bread as a government hanger.

‘Forced to resign’

At the same time, State Congress President Balram Jakhar has called the resignation of the Akali Dal’s helplessness. He said that this is not love for farmers. For four months, they had been fooling the peasants and now finally they made themselves laughs. Jakhar said that with the resignation of Kaur, the Akali Dal has also lost its respect in the NDA. Because, they have no connection with the farmers. Modi ji also thought it better to dump them because the Akali Dal is a burden for them without the support of the farmers.

At the same time, the general decision of the Kisan-Mazdoor Sangharsh Samiti, Sarwan Singh Pandher, explains the decision taken late on the resignation of Harsimrat Kaur. He said that Kaur’s resignation came too late. Its purpose is to calm the anger of the people. He said that if Sukhbir Singh Badal still feels that this is wrong, then he should surround the Parliament with his millions of workers.

(With agency input)