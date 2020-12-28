Rahul Gandhi News: Congress’s birthday and then Rahul Gandhi disappeared from the scene

The Congress party is celebrating its 136th Foundation Day today, but in the meantime the party’s former president Rahul Gandhi has left for Italy on a personal foreign trip. Rahul Gandhi has been the subject of discussion from the political corridors to social media ever since the news came out. On one hand, the Congress party is giving clarification on Rahul Gandhi’s foreign trip, on the other hand BJP leaders and social media users are taking a dig at Rahul’s visit. Former Congress party spokesman Sanjay Jha has also raised questions about Rahul Gandhi’s visit. He said that the party may have to bear the brunt of such mistakes.Sanjay Jha, who is suspended from the Congress party and former spokesperson, gave an interview to CNN-News18 in which he said that many senior leaders of the party have been missing for a long time. After political experience, Rahul Gandhi has not been able to create a vision for the Congress party and the country. The party’s top leadership lacks the will to change. The way the top leadership is making mistakes, the party may have to bear the brunt of this.Apart from this, Sanjay Jha also tweeted about this. He wrote – ‘This is a great party, but it has lost its impact. A true Congressman must work to revive it. Don’t wait for those instructions .. just do it … today … now. ‘

Congress said, what is wrong with Rahul’s visit?

Venugopal said that Rahul has gone on a personal journey. He has gone to see his grandmother and is it wrong? Everyone has the right to private travel. The BJP is doing low-level politics on this journey. They are attacking Rahul Gandhi because they want to target the same leader.

Narottam Mishra calls Congress Foundation Day as immersion day

BJP leader and Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra has said that Rahul has gone abroad to pay the Congress. Narottam Mishra described the party’s foundation day as immersion day. The Home Minister said that seeing the condition that the Congress is in now, it is getting immersion day. He said that Rahul Gandhi left the farmers’ fight in the middle and went to Nani’s house in Italy. Rahul vindicated the allegations of Barack Obama and Shiv Sena. Narottam Mishra said that the Congress was founded by a foreigner. Rahul may have gone to Italy for the tarpan.

