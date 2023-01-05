Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Argentine Rodolfo Aruabarina records his first appearance in the “Gulf Championships”, when he leads the UAE national team in the upcoming participation, which represents the young coach’s second merit with the “White” in the official tournaments, after he supervised the team in three matches in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

And after several successful experiences with the Portuguese Sunni teams, in addition to leading the Saudi Al-Ahly club under 23 years old, which he led to the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Cup title, Portuguese Roy Pinto took over last August the Kuwaiti national team training, as he launched his first official appearance in “Gulf 25”. On the level of all tournaments.

The Bahrain national team owes its achievement of a 50-year-old dream and crowning the Gulf Cup title in 2019 to its Portuguese coach, Helio Souza, alongside the “Al-Ahmar” stars, after the same coach previously led Bahrain to win the West Asian Championship title that was held in the same year in Iraq, and he aspires to repeat the achievement in participation expected in the Gulf 25.

Spain’s Jesus Casas launches his official career with Iraq in the upcoming participation in the “Gulf 25” in Basra, where the current coach of the “Mesopotamia Lions” was contracted in November 2022, and the Spanish coach is known for his legal activity based on his master’s degree in law.

And the exit from the first round of the last edition of the Gulf Cup in 2019 put the last line for the Dutchman, Irwin Koeman, the former coach, before announcing the contract with Croatian Branko Ivankovic in January 2020, and Ivankovic, “65 years old,” knows Gulf football well, as he previously trained the Saudi Al-Ittifaq and Al-Ahly, and the Emirati unit. .

Once again, the Czech coach Miroslav Skop returns to the atmosphere of the Gulf Cup, as he led the Yemeni national team for the second time after the first in the Gulf 22 in Saudi Arabia 2014, and the Yemeni Federation contracted with Scoop last November after the Yemeni Federation failed to obtain the approval of any coach to lead the team.

The Portuguese Bruno Miguel Pinheiro leads the “Al-Annabi” in the “Gulf 25”, succeeding the Spaniard Felix Sanchez, the “godfather” in Qatari football and the owner of successive achievements with the “Al-Annabi Al-Shabab”, by winning the 2014 Asian Cup title, leading to the crowning with the first team of the 2019 Asian title, and leading ” Al-Annabi »in the 2022 World Cup.

Al-Shehri.. a face

Driven by the achievement of leading the “Olympic Green” to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, winning the AFC U-23 Championship and the West Asian title for the same category in 2022, Saudi Saad Al-Shehri leads his country’s national team in the upcoming participation in the “Gulf 25”. The coach relies on his good experience and remarkable results with the Saudi Sunni teams