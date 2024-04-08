The former director of football affairs of Ajax, Sven Mislintat, was not demonstrably guilty of a conflict of interest in the purchase of players during his time at the Amsterdam club. However, questions are being raised about his working methods in the transfer period in the summer of 2023. The checks and balances within the club management have also “not functioned adequately”. These are the most important conclusions that Ajax draws from one long-awaited research, carried out by accountant KPMG and law firm NautaDutilh. Only the conclusions have been published. The rest remains secret for privacy reasons.

The club initiated this investigation last September after a controversial transfer of Croatian defender Borna Sosa from VfB Stuttgart to Ajax. Just before that multi-million transfer, Sosa exchanged his agent and joined forces with a business associate of Mislintat, as Ajax director responsible for the deal. The football agent who represented Sosa at the last minute received a commission from Ajax. This gave the deal the appearance of a conflict of interest.

KMPG and NautaDutilh had to rely on information from public sources and the voluntary cooperation of those involved, both football agents, Ajax and clubs with whom Mislintat did business. It is unclear to what extent this cooperation was provided.

With regard to the Sosa transfer, the investigating parties conclude that “no irregularities have been identified based on the available information.” “No conflict of interest has been identified based on the available information” in the other eleven Mislintat purchases.

Doubts about course of action

However, there are doubts about Mislintat's “action” in several transfers. For example, “in some cases” he accepted the asking price proposed by an agent “without entering into negotiations (…) with the club in question.” But: the report does not contain any “evidence” for “malpractices”.

Yet there are “indications” that Mislintat acted “in violation of his employment contract.” The director of football affairs, who was dismissed after four months in September 2023 due to a lack of support, “insufficiently” provided “thorough recording of consultations with players, agents and clubs on contractual matters”. Moreover, he violated his “obligation of confidentiality” – how exactly remains unclear.

The investigation is also critical of the functioning of the management and the supervisory board. For example, there is a “lack of checks and balances in the technical field of football” within the Supervisory Board. Mislintat's coordination with the trainer, scouts and Supervisory Board was also inadequate, while “the risk of acting solo was already identified” when the German was appointed.