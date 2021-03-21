Jens Spahn’s husband’s company is said to have sold FFP2 masks to the Federal Ministry of Health. She has already commented on the process.

Berlin – The Ministry of Health under Jens Spahn (CDU) is said to have bought corona masks – from a company where his husband Daniel Funke works as a lobbyist. That reports themirror. Accordingly, the ministry bought FFP2 protective masks from Burda GmbH last year. That could harbor conflicts of interest because Spahn's husband Funke works as a lobbyist and office manager of the Burda representative office in Berlin, the news magazine continues to write.

According to a list by the Federal Ministry of Health from Thursday about protective mask delivery contracts, Burda GmbH sent 570,000 FFP2 masks to Spahn's ministry.

Spahn husband Funke is said to have brokered corona masks – via “direct procurement”

“The contract with Burda GmbH was concluded and processed after receipt of the offer according to a standardized procedure at market prices,” said the ministry mirror-Inquiry communicated. According to the report, a Burda spokesman told the news magazine: “The board of Hubert Burda Media offered the Ministry of Health in April 2020 to help with the procurement of masks when the federal government was urgently looking for protective masks.”

The report continues mirrorthat the business is noted in the list as “direct procurement”, ie without prior tendering between Spahn’s ministry and the company. Burda got up mirror-Inquiry communicated that Funke should have “never been informed about the transaction or involved”. No commission was paid either. Burda also submitted this statement for Funke, who did not respond to the request.

Mask affair in the Union: Bavaria’s ex-Justice Minister Sauter resigns

The subject of mask sales is sensitive, among other things, because it was also direct procurement that led to the Union's "mask affair". Georg Nüßlein, a member of the Bundestag who has since left the CSU, is being investigated because of the initial suspicion of corruption. He had rejected the allegations in connection with a six-figure commission payment for the brokerage of corona protective masks to the state via his lawyer. In the meantime, the Munich Public Prosecutor's Office is also investigating the former Bavarian Minister of Justice and Member of the State Parliament Alfred Sauter – he has also had the allegations rejected.

Most recently, on Thursday, the CSU member of the Bundestag, Tobias Zech, announced his withdrawal from the Bundestag because of possible "conflicts of interest". The resignation has nothing to do with the affair surrounding corona protective masks. Rather, the background is allegations of having merged mandate and entrepreneurial activities.