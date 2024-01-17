“Since Conte said he wants to propose a law on conflict of interests, I am available to vote for it. If the 5 Star proposal is well written, I will vote in favor and I don't ask in return why Conte let Russian soldiers into the pandemic. And then we talk about politics”. So on Porta a Porta Matteo Renzi who was also a guest on 5 Minutes this evening.

Regarding the government, the leader of Italia Viva says: “I'm a bit sorry that Meloni isn't doing well, I didn't vote for her but if Italy is doing well, it's good for everyone.” “We don't see results. We have an unpresentable team” citing the Delmastro case. “I expected something more from Meloni”, adds Renzi.

“If I were Meloni – he continues – I would throw myself into it headlong if Macron, Scholz, Sanchez proposed Mario Draghi as head of the European Council. I believe that Meloni would have to show false cards for Draghi”.

Then the Europeans. “But what problems with Franceschini… I present myself at the European elections and ask the Italians to put my name. I know that many no longer love me as much as before but that 15-20% who think they have respect for me votes to bring in Europe is competent people and not incapable people”, says the leader of Italia Viva.

As for the Democratic Party, “I believe it is very divided and I believe that Schlein was wrong because Meloni offered her a penalty when in a press conference at the end of the year she said she was ready to have a TV debate with her. If I had been in Schlein I would have had two answers: I'm running or not. Instead, Schlein is very uncertain and everything is happening in the Democratic Party.”

After Meloni's words “the current debate on his candidacy has opened. Schlein should not be in the middle. This is my suggestion: say something, one way or the other”. He then observes Renzi: “If there is an acceleration towards the polls, we will see what Schlein will do. If instead there is a reshuffle, then something new could be born in the centre-left”.