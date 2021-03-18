Due to possible conflicts of interest, the CSU member of the Bundestag Tobias Zech gives up his offices. The move had nothing to do with the mask affair – he wanted to protect the party above all.

D.he CSU member of the Bundestag Tobias Zech resigns his mandate and his party offices because of possible “conflicts of interest”. CSU General Secretary Markus Blume said this to the German Press Agency on Thursday evening, thereby confirming reports from “Passauer Neue Presse” and “Münchner Merkur”.

The resignation has nothing to do with the current affair over corona protective masks. Rather, the background is allegations of having merged mandate and entrepreneurial activities.

“Tobias Zech turned to the CSU ethics committee with the request to examine possible conflicts of interest. This test is ongoing, ”said Blume. It is logical that Zech draws immediate consequences regardless of the outcome of this examination, in order to avert damage to the CSU. This is “the only right step”.