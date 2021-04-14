Following US President Joe Biden’s invitation to “lower tensions” with Ukraine, the Kremlin said Wednesday that it was premature to talk about a possible meeting. The movement of troops on the Russian-Ukrainian border worries the international community.

On April 13, President Joe Biden proposed to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin that they meet to discuss the conflict in Ukraine. The US president urged the Russian leader to reduce tensions while much of the international community warns about the movement of troops in the Donbass region.

The Kremlin responded on April 4 that a summit would be premature. “It is still too early to talk about this meeting in tangible terms. It is a new proposal and it will be studied,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, adding that talks are continuing through diplomatic channels.

The Russian center of power stressed that it would act firmly if the United States undertakes any new “unfriendly steps”, such as the imposition of sanctions, the RIA news agency reported, citing a source from the Russian Foreign Ministry.

The threat of sanctions put pressure on the ruble for weeks, although no new punitive measures have been imposed so far.

Yuri Ushakov, Vladimir Putin’s foreign policy adviser, invited the US ambassador to Moscow for talks following a phone call between Putin and Biden on Tuesday.

The US Embassy in Moscow did not immediately respond to the request.

Russia confirmed on April 13 the dispatch of two armies and three airborne units to the western borders with Ukraine, but stressed that it did so as an “exercise” to deal with NATO and US military activities that “threaten. ” to the country.

NATO asked Moscow to “immediately stop” sending more military personnel to the border with Ukraine. “The accumulation of troops by Russia is unjustified, unexplained and deeply disturbing,” said the secretary general of the military alliance, Jens Stoltenberg.

In the second half of 2020, the conflict in eastern Ukraine achieved its longest truce, but since January 2021 clashes have multiplied between separatists and uniformed Ukrainians, raising tension with the increasingly important movement of troops and weapons. of both nations.

According to the UN, since 2014 the conflict between Ukraine and the separatists has left more than 14,000 dead.

Mikhail Gorbachev welcomes US initiative

The last Soviet leader, Mikhail Gorbachev, called on the presidents of Russia and the United States to hold a summit as soon as possible to normalize relations.

“I welcome President Joe Biden’s proposal to hold a Russian-American meeting at the highest level,” Gorbachev said.

The former leader, a symbol of the improvement in relations between Russia and the United States, stressed that “there was no time to lose.”

According to the Kremlin, Biden proposed to Putin to study the possibility of meeting “in the short term.” According to the White House statement, the summit would be held “in the next few months … in a third country.” This would be the first high-level meeting since the Helsinki summit in July 2018 between former President Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin.

Relations between the two countries fell to a new low in March after Biden said he thought Putin was a “murderer” and Moscow called its ambassador in Washington for consultations.

With EFE and Reuters