Putin called the West’s desire to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia a big mistake

Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed the West about Ukraine. He considered it a big mistake to talk about inflicting a strategic defeat on Russia, since this would mean the end of a thousand-year-old statehood.

The head of state emphasized that the West, in connection with plans to defeat Russia, lowered the threshold for the use of nuclear weapons.

Why should we be afraid? Isn’t it better then to go to the end? Vladimir Putin President of Russia

Putin also said that Moscow could supply weapons to other countries in response to Western military assistance to the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

Related materials:

Putin announced possible changes in Russia’s nuclear doctrine

Putin said that Russia is allowing changes in its nuclear doctrine against the backdrop of the geopolitical situation.

We are now thinking about what could be changed in the nuclear doctrine. In any case, we know that the potential enemy is working on this, on new elements related to lowering the threshold for the use of nuclear weapons Vladimir Putin President of Russia

In particular, the politician noted that the West is developing ultra-low-power explosive nuclear devices, which needs attention.

During the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), which was held on June 7, the president also admitted that Russia’s nuclear doctrine could be changed in the future. Then the head of state recalled that, according to this doctrine, the use of nuclear weapons is possible only “in exceptional cases, in the event of a threat to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country.”

Military analyst Alexey Leonkov explained the need to change Russia’s nuclear doctrine

Military analyst Alexei Leonkov explained the need to change Russia’s nuclear doctrine. According to him, this should be done so that the West clearly understands the consequences of its actions in the event of an increase in the degree of nuclear threat.

The expert noted that the doctrine should include sections related to tactical and operational-tactical nuclear weapons related to non-strategic weapons, as well as prescribe the cases in which they can be used.

So that the West understands that we are not joking, that we take our security and preservation of sovereignty seriously. And some of our actions reach the West very hard Alexey Leonkov military analyst

He added that Russia should build such a security mechanism so that any attempts by the West to turn against any country and use them as proxy forces, following the example of Ukraine, would have consequences primarily for those who sent and armed them.

Pentagon press secretary Patrick Ryder, in turn, said that the United States will not yet change the combat readiness of the country’s nuclear forces. According to him, there is no need for such changes now.

Putin spoke about the possibility of negotiations with Ukraine

The President said that Moscow will proceed from the current situation in negotiations with Kiev. He stressed that a settlement could begin “even tomorrow.”

Putin stressed that Russia’s proposals “are on the table.” He clarified that “when all the subjects interested in the negotiations” take these proposals and begin the negotiation process, it no longer depends on Moscow.

According to the president, proposals for resolving the situation in Ukraine will change depending on the situation on the ground.

I don’t think that such nihilism regarding our proposals will remain forever; for sure, something will change. This will include our conditions depending on the situation on earth Vladimir Putin President of Russia

On June 14, Vladimir Putin, at a meeting with the leadership of the Russian Foreign Ministry, named two conditions for a ceasefire by Russia in the zone of a special military operation. According to him, Moscow will cease fire after Ukraine withdraws troops from the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions, as well as the Lugansk and Donetsk people’s republics. In addition, Kyiv must officially notify of its refusal to join NATO.

Related materials:

Putin commented on Kyiv’s new counter-offensive

Kyiv will try to present the new counter-offensive of the Ukrainian army as a strategic success, the Russian leader said.

According to him, the United States and European countries are in a certain way pushing Ukraine to push Russian units onto the state border again at any cost.

They plan to present this as a major success for 2024 due to the upcoming NATO summit and US elections Vladimir Putin President of Russia

Putin emphasized that the demand “at any cost”, in isolation from reality, “will again cost the Ukrainian armed forces very dearly.”

The President also indicated that the Russian Armed Forces have no goal of approaching Kharkov. He noted that this is a tactical direction.