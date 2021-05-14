ZTensions are growing again between the warring South Caucasus states of Azerbaijan and Armenia. The government in Yerevan accuses the neighboring country of having advanced into Armenian territory on Wednesday morning. It is about a lake in southeastern Armenia, which is on the border, but mostly on Armenian territory. According to information from Yerevan, it was brought under control by Azerbaijani troops, around 250 men. The Ministry of Defense in Yerevan also complained about two other border violations.

Until last autumn, the course of the border played practically no role in the area, as Armenians controlled the bordering areas that belong to Azerbaijan under international law. The regime in Baku was able to win them back through a war that killed thousands on both sides and a ceasefire brokered by Russia in November. In Armenia there are concerns about further attacks by the archenemy, whom Turkey supports. The Azerbaijani ruler Ilham Aliyev and his wife and Vice President have just attended a music festival in the town of Shusha (for the Armenians Shushi) in Nagornyi Karabakh, at which, according to his website, “everyone shouted: ‘Karabakh is Azerbaijan!’”

“You have the wrong cards”

In Yerevan, Nikol Pashinyan, who is only acting Prime Minister as part of the preparations for early parliamentary elections for June 20, has been under great pressure since the defeat. He spoke of a “planned provocation” in Azerbaijan. “They have false cards with which they want to justify that they are within the borders of Azerbaijan.” In response to the allegations, Aliyev’s Foreign Ministry said that the weather had improved and the border troops were advancing to areas bordering Armenia, whereby they were each other based on existing maps. Determining the limit is difficult. “It is astonishing that the Armenian side is not reacting adequately to this process and making provocative statements.” One would advise Armenia’s politicians and military not to “panic” and “not to worsen the situation in the region”.

<br />



Armenia has engaged the Collective Security Treaty Organization, a defense alliance. This is in fact a new call for help to the protective power Russia. But the Kremlin had already responded hesitantly to appeals from Yerevan during the war in autumn. On the initiative of Armenians, as the Kremlin pointed out, President Vladimir Putin telephoned Pashinyan on Thursday evening. Putin insisted on the “strict fulfillment” of the November ceasefire agreement – and thus avoided addressing the allegations of the advance of Azerbaijan. Pashinyan received verbal support from French President Emmanuel Macron, who demanded the immediate withdrawal of the Azerbaijanis. In a tweet in Armenian, Macron also promised the Armenians France’s solidarity.