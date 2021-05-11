M.According to the Israeli military, ilitant Palestinians have so far fired more than 200 rockets from the Gaza Strip at Israel. The success rate of the iron dome interception system is over 90 percent, said an army spokesman on Tuesday morning. Around a third of all rockets fired still fell in the Gaza Strip. This is an extraordinary amount and is likely to result in casualties there.

The military also announced that a residential building in the city of Ashkelon, north of the Gaza Strip, was hit by a rocket. According to rescue workers, six people were injured.

According to the spokesman, the military has so far carried out around 130 attacks on targets in the Gaza Strip. 15 members of Hamas and Islamic Jihad have been killed according to the current status. The attacks were carried out with fighter planes and drones. Facilities for the production of missiles, storage and training facilities as well as military positions were shot at. In addition, two tunnels were attacked that had been completed at different distances. The spokesman said the counterattack is in the early stages.

On Monday evening, Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip began firing rockets at Israel. Israel’s air force then fired on targets in the isolated coastal area that is ruled by the Islamist Hamas. The Ministry of Health in Gaza spoke of 22 dead, including nine children. The Israeli army spokesman said that this report was known. He will be checked.

The sirens wail in southern Israel

Warning sirens sounded in the Gaza Strip area as well as in the cities of Beit Shemesh, Ashkelon and Sderot. According to the spokesman, an anti-tank weapon was also fired at civilian vehicles from the Gaza Strip. A civilian was injured. The spokesman said six rockets had also been fired in the direction of Jerusalem. One hit a civilian house in a suburb, one was intercepted. The others went down in open terrain. The last time a rocket alarm was triggered in Jerusalem was in the summer of 2014.

The conflict between Israelis and Palestinians had escalated dangerously in the past few days. Over the weekend there were several serious clashes in Jerusalem, in which hundreds of people were injured.

On Monday, Hamas issued an ultimatum calling for all police officers and settlers to be withdrawn from the Temple Mount and the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in East Jerusalem. When Israel failed to comply, the shelling began shortly after 6 p.m. local time. A Hamas spokesman said the rockets were a “message” to the enemy Israel. It is a “reaction to his crimes and aggression against the holy city” as well as to Israel’s actions on the Temple Mount and in Sheikh Jarrah. The Islamic Jihad group also claimed responsibility for the attacks.

The Temple Mount with the Dome of the Rock and the Al-Aqsa Mosque is the third holiest site in Islam. Two Jewish temples used to stand on the site, the last of which was destroyed by the Romans in 70. The Western Wall is a remnant of that ruined temple and the holiest place for the Jews. On Monday evening, a fire that was visible from afar broke out on the Temple Mount. According to journalists from the AFP news agency, thousands of believers were at the Al-Aqsa Mosque for evening prayers. The cause of the fire was initially unclear.



Image: FAZ card lev.





The Israeli army did not provide any information about the possible duration of their deployment. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israeli citizens should be prepared for the current conflict to last longer.

International community calls for an end to violence

In view of the escalation of the conflict, Federal Foreign Minister Heiko Maas (SPD) has called on “all sides” to prevent civilian casualties. “Rocket fire on the Israeli civilian population cannot be justified by anything – and certainly not a contribution to the solution of the conflict, but a senseless new escalation,” he wrote on Monday evening on Twitter. “All sides have a duty to prevent further civilian casualties.”

The EU and the United States also condemned the recent rocket attacks on Israel and called for an immediate end to the violence. The launching of rockets from the Gaza Strip at the civilian population in Israel is completely unacceptable and is further fueling the escalation dynamic, criticized a spokesman for EU Foreign Affairs Representative Josep Borrell. All those responsible now have the responsibility to take action against extremists. Avoiding further civilian casualties must be a priority.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken also expressed “deeply concerned” about the rocket attacks from the coastal area ruled by the Islamist Hamas. “Even if all sides (must) take steps to de-escalate, Israel naturally has the right to protect its people and territory from these attacks.” Ultimately, however, both Palestinians and Israelis must help to reduce tensions.