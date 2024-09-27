One injured in northern Israel after the launch of 15 rockets from Lebanon

A 25-year-old young man was injured by shrapnel this Friday in the Lower Galilee region, northern Israel, when a projectile launched from southern Lebanon fell, according to local emergency services. In the last few hours, Israel has detected the launch of 15 rockets, of which it accuses the Shiite militia Hezbollah. Most have been intercepted.

The incident that injured the young man occurred in the Lower Galilee region, near the city of Tiberias, where the Army had previously reported the launch of five missiles that, according to a military statement, had fallen in open areas in the area. .

A few hours earlier, the launch of ten more rockets against the Haifa area, Israel’s third largest city, had activated alarms in the north, urging more than a million inhabitants to take shelter in shelters. “Around 10 rockets were launched from Lebanon, some intercepted and others fell in open areas,” the Army reported at 9:00, ensuring that there were no injuries or victims after the attack.

Shortly after, four drones that crossed Israeli airspace from Lebanon were shot down in the Western Galilee area, near the Rosh Hanikra kibbutz, a few meters from the Lebanese border, also without causing injuries and without the alarms being activated. that, according to the Army, “there was no danger to the residents.”

In Lebanon, more than 700 people have died in the last four days, since the beginning of the escalation of war last Monday, with 92 dead and 153 injured yesterday, Thursday, according to the count offered last night by the country’s Ministry of Public Health. . (EFE)