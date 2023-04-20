Throughout Sudan, and especially in the States of Khartoum, Darfur, North Kordofan and Gadarif, our teams face serious problems. Our facilities in Nyala, in the State of South Darfur, have been ransacked, including one of our warehouses. In Khartoum, most of the teams are pinned down by heavy fighting and unable to access warehouses to deliver vital medical supplies to hospitals. Even the circulation of ambulances is prevented. They are not allowed to go through to collect the bodies of the dead from the streets or to take the wounded to the hospital.

In Khartoum and other cities where the fighting is fiercest, we have received reports of overflowing and closed hospitals that are running out of supplies, water, electricity and fuel for generators. The staff at these medical centers have been working tirelessly since the violence broke out and are exhausted. Many have spent countless hours on call, providing vital care in extremely difficult circumstances despite the consequences of the situation for themselves and their families. On the other hand, off-duty medical personnel are unable to reach hospitals to provide life-saving assistance due to fierce fighting and insecurity.

Most of the wounded we see are civilians caught in the crossfire, including many children.

We are ready to provide supplies and medical personnel to major operating health centers that need help, but moving around Khartoum and other cities is too dangerous. We urge the parties to the conflict to guarantee the safety of medical personnel and patients so that they can access health centers without fearing for their lives. We also ask you to guarantee the protection of all means and health facilities, including hospitals, clinics, warehouses and ambulances. These media and facilities should never be a target.

Most of the wounded we see in Al Fasher are civilians caught in the crossfire, including many children. They suffer from extremely serious injuries, and as of Saturday afternoon there was no surgical capacity at the hospital. All other hospitals in North Darfur have had to close due to their proximity to the battlefield or the inability of staff to reach the facility due to the violence. Since there was nowhere we could refer the most critical patients, 11 people died of their injuries in the first 48 hours. Although we now have some surgical capacity, in the hospital we only have 38 beds and many patients. There is not enough space for them, and many are on the floor of the rooms and corridors.

Blood for transfusions is running out. The fuel for the generator is also running low. It is important to mention that without these vital supplies, more lives will be lost.

At this time, the hospital is rapidly running out of the material means to treat the survivors. Blood for transfusions is running out. The fuel for the generator is also running low. It is important to mention that without these vital supplies, more lives will be lost. We have received a list of surgical items that are urgently needed by the operating team and are looking for a safe corridor to bring them to the hospital. The airport has been closed since Saturday and it is essential that it reopen so that we can bring in more medical supplies, and, if possible, a surgical team from Doctors Without Borders to support the surgeons who are already working.

I would also like to recall that, after the military coup in 2021, most of the international aid to Sudan was frozen, and the ensuing economic crisis has led to an increase in the cost of living for the population, as well as food insecurity. Hospitals were already having difficulties carrying out their activity due to the lack of medical supplies and the brain drain among professionals. Sudan’s health system has been on the verge of collapse for decades, the economic crisis and the political crisis pushed it to a point of no return and the latest events are going to further aggravate the precarious humanitarian situation in the country, which a decade ago had already reached its high point.

