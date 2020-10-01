While the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan started almost a week ago, franceinfo was able to reach Stepenakert, the capital of the Nagorno-Karabakh region. Whether on the side of the population or the Armenian fighters, everyone is doing their best to resist the tense atmosphere.

Many times in the night the shrill sirens are ringing in Stepenakert, the capital of Nagorno-Karabakh. They mean, after the announcement of the curfew, that air attacks are possible, such as Wednesday, September 30 when drones struck near the city center. While Emmanuel Macron and Vladimir Poutin called on Thursday, October 1 for the end of the fighting, the conflict between Armenia andAzerbaijan is on its fifth day.

Nastya, a resident of Stepenakert, said she got used to the situation. This woman aged 42 years old experienced the conflicts of 1992 and 2016. What counts for this Armenian born in Baku in Azerbaijanis to help his compatriots. It also accommodates during the night those who wish it in its restaurant. “As we live in the region of misfortune, our goal has always been to help others, she explains to franceinfo. Here our establishment has always provided humanitarian aid by giving people the possibility of finding refuge in our restaurant. “



Nastya watches over those who sleep in his establishment for part of the night, just like Vazgen Asatryan who arrived two days ago from Yerevan, the Armenian capital. This 62-year-old jazz musician, who lived in Paris a few years ago, is dressed in combat fatigues. It kills time in this hotel while waiting to leave for the front line 70 kilometers away. “This is my country, for me it is Armenian land. I want to defend my country, he explains. VSit is not political “.

According to this man who also experienced the wars of 1992 and 2016, the current conflict “is not an analog but a digital war with drones, it changed everything “. According to him this new war would be more dangerous, as if the mountains of Nagorno-Karabakh were no longer sufficient to protect the old guard, which he says he embodies with a laptop in one hand and a glass of Armenian cognac in the other.