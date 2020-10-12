A fragile truce between Armenia and Azerbaijan was concluded on Saturday in Nagorno-Karabakh. But the two camps accused each other on Monday of carrying out new attacks, forcing residents to live in caves and basements to escape the bombardments.

The ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh between Armenians and Azerbaijanis has been precarious to say the least since Saturday. The conflict, which has escalated with the involvement of Turkey and Syrian mercenaries, has already claimed the lives of hundreds of soldiers and civilians on both sides. In Stepanakert, the capital of the Armenian enclave in the heart of Azerbaijan territory, the inhabitants who remained have been living for two weeks in caves and basements to shelter themselves from the bombardments.

Slowly, without panicking despite the bombardments outside, as if to challenge the enemy, Makbet takes his time to lead us through a dusty dirt corridor, into the cellars of his building, in the heart of a district to the north. -is from Stepanakert. At 68, this Armenian veteran of the first Nagorno-Karabakh war in 1992 says he is proud of the courage of the eight women who share with him a 30 square meter room. “They are beautiful, they resist. As women, they really support our men.”, he said.

Our women survived the first war and will survive the second, and the third as well.Makbet, an Armenian from Stepanakertto franceinfo

They are mothers, sisters or wives of Armenian soldiers who went to the front. They have been living there, underground, for two weeks, like Donara, 62, a foreign language teacher. “We are scared. We stay here and we listen to the siren and how the bomb falls. Every night we stay here. When there is no siren, we go out during the day.”, she testifies.

On the other hand, nobody talks about the Armenian bombardments on Ganja, the second city of Azerbaijan, with there also civilian victims, in this conflict which seems endless, because never really addressed in substance. “From the point of view of international law, the land here belongs to Azerbaijan, explains Mikhail Roshchine, researcher at the Institute of Oriental Studies in Moscow, international observer in Nagorno-Karabakh between 1996 and 1998. But on the other hand, there is also the right to self-determination. When the United Nations was formed, it was the priority of states, not the priority of self-determination. “

Before leaving the cellars of this building in Stepenakert under the bombs like many others, we are attracted by a trickle of light under a door, and some musical notes. Oleg, 72, lives in a 10-square-meter space. He can’t sleep, so he puts away some old things, drinks tea, and turns on the music to drown out the sound of sirens and bombs. “The sick may be afraid, but we are not sick. We are wise men. We the people of Nagorno-Karabakh are strong,” he says.

Soon the day will dawn on Stepanakert. Another night to go, say Oleg, Donara, Makbet, Laura and all the others. These cellar dwellers will wait for the lull to go out and admire the surrounding mountains. Their mountains.

The “inhabitants of the cellars” by Stepenakert – The report, in Nagorno-Karabakh, by Claude Bruillot