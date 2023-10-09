Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/10/2023 – 15:33

This Monday, the 9th, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva had his first official appointment after the surgery he underwent to correct osteoarthritis in his hip. Lula held a videoconference meeting with ministers and close assistants to take stock of the government’s actions in relation to the conflict that broke out in Israel after Hamas attacks on the country – for example, the removal of Brazilians from the area.

Lula is still recovering from the procedure at Palácio da Alvorada. He is expected to hold more video conference meetings throughout this week.

The topic of this Monday’s conversation was investigated by Political Broadcast, Grupo Estado’s real-time news system. Until the publication of this text, Planalto’s press office had not disclosed the subject of the meeting. According to the president’s official agenda, the defense ministers, José Múcio Monteiro; from the General Secretariat, Márcio Macedo; from Institutional Relations, Alexandre Padilha, and from Social Communication, Paulo Pimenta. The head of the president’s special advisor, Celso Amorim, and Lula’s chief of staff, Marco Aurélio Marcola, also participated in the meeting.