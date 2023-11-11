In May, my husband and I invited a Palestinian friend over for a Shabbat dinner, and when he asked what to bring, I asked him for a book about his homeland for our 7-year-old son. Because this friend is very generous and wasn’t sure about our son’s reading level, he showed up with a gift bag of titles about Palestinian children and their experiences, from picture books to a four-volume series of middle grade novels.

In the wake of the devastating atrocities committed by Hamas on October 7 and the subsequent weeks of violence in Gaza, I found myself turning to those books.

Presenting subtle truths in simple terms, children’s books offer a valuable tool for maintaining our moral compass, particularly in the midst of a maelstrom of grief and anger. These books, in their simplicity and brevity, can give polarized communities access to each other’s stories, reminding us of our shared humanity and our common interest in finding a path to peaceful coexistence.

In the books I read with my son, I saw today’s Palestinian children’s authors doing something I recognize from my research on Yiddish children’s literature from the last century: seeking to help children make sense of the world they will inherit while writing a better world.

The Yiddish literature I have studied is based on books and periodicals created between 1900 and 1970 on four continents under a variety of political auspices—including socialism, communism, labor Zionism, and simply Yiddishism—by educators, high-culture authors and specialized children’s writers. These writers constructed exciting fictional worlds for their readers to escape and aspire to—while urging them to endure and correct persistent real-world social problems, such as income inequality and anti-Semitic violence.

Yiddish writers of a century ago described magical Sabbats and capricious rulers, the distinctive joys and sorrows of Ashkenazi Jewish history and identity, without losing sight of ice skating and school dramas—the mischief and fears inherent in childhood. everywhere.

Yiddish stories emphasize the ways in which children can act ethically and carry their culture forward. Rather than reinforcing conventional nationalism, these works followed the general trend in Yiddish literature, art, and film to explore how culture might define a nation. Deeply interested in distant civilizations, Yiddish children’s literature sought to offer its readers what educator Emily Style calls window and mirror: reflections of their own experiences and openings to the experiences of others. For decades and across oceans, these writers relied on their stories to turn the vilde khayes (Maurice Sendak’s unruly “wild things”) into specimens of ethical humanity capable of mitlayd (compassion, literally “suffering with”).

An entire generation of Israelis and Palestinians, as well as those abroad who worry about their fate, now risk further losing faith in the possibility of peace. Children’s books can help in two important ways: first, they establish an environment where we can bear witness to each other’s pain, fear, and joy. In Naomi Shihab Nye’s “The Secrets of Sitti” – a gentle, poetic evocation of a Palestinian-American girl’s visit to her grandmother and cousins ​​who live “on the other side of the world” – the sustained note of exiled longing is tempered for a happy bond. In “Homeland: My Father Dreams of Palestine” by Hannah Moushabeck, a Palestinian father transforms memories of his youth in the Old City of Jerusalem into bedtime stories for his daughters. “The Boy and the Wall” by Amahl Bishara (2005) offers a child’s vision of the separation barrier erected in the West Bank. A colorful book in English and Arabic, it was created with children living in the Aida refugee camp, near Bethlehem, and reflects their confusion and pain at life under endless occupation—and communicates it to its readers.

These are titles I want to expose my own child to. And I want non-Jewish families to read books that represent our full humanity, in all our particular Jewish vulnerability and joy. As cultural critic Marjorie Ingall has noted, Holocaust themes are overrepresented among titles about Jews from major American publishers, while many Jewish authors and children’s librarians feel that everyday Jewish life in Israel is underrepresented. I would like American readers to have broader access to representations of Jewish flourishing, including in Israel, as in Janice Hechter’s “Adventure Girl: Dabi Digs in Israel.” Being seen in our wholeness and complexity and seeing others the same way: this is part of what these books can offer.

But children’s literature fosters more than just a basic awareness of the similarities and differences in our shared humanity: it evokes a realm where we can imagine, together, something better than it is. “Daniel and Ismail” by Juan Pablo Iglesias is aimed at children ages 3 to 6 and tells the story of two children, one Palestinian and the other Jewish, who overcome their parents’ objections to establish a friendship on the soccer field. The plot subtly acknowledges that a new generation will have to figure out how to make peace and that it is possible for children to lead us.

Books are plentiful and inviting. They were written to create a better world: now we must read them to create a better world. While these stories are important for young readers, it is equally important for adults to share them. Those of us who watch the news with a sense of despair need these stories, both for their gentleness and their moral ferocity. Reasons for anxiety accumulate in body bags. Our souls are crushed by the apparent inability of democratic majorities to hold their leaders accountable—to demand dignity, security and peace for all throughout the region.

Children’s literature cannot solve these problems. But it creates a terrain in which to dream, an essential stronghold for rational hope. And without hope, nothing good will come.

By: intelligence/Miriam Udel