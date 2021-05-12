Social networks were populated in these 48 hours of videos, many of them homemade, with images of Israeli missiles that intercept rockets fired from the Gaza Strip in the air, with a high degree of effectiveness, which undoubtedly dampens the figure. of Israeli victims.

The anti-missile shield has been in operation for more than 10 years and has been gaining in efficiency, to the point that it is estimated that it manages to intercept around 90% of Palestinian fire.

The call “Iron dome”, Developed by a Haifa company, it is considered one of the most sophisticated defensive weapons in the world and is key in Israel’s defense plan against Palestinian militia rockets, which in most cases are intercepted or fall in the south of the neighboring territory without causing injury or damage.

In addition to intercepting shots in the air, the team read the output of the rockets and their eventual trajectory, which allows it to send an alarm signal immediate that works as a warning to the population, which in most cases protects itself.

The effectiveness of the “Dome” forces the Palestinians to launch dozens of shells at a time, to force the shield to “choose” which ones to intercept. In fact, it is estimated that in the last few days they launched about 500 and only 20 reached Israeli soil.

Missile and rocket crash in the sky

In the media and in the private networks of inhabitants of the city of Ashkelon, in southern Israel, not far from Gaza, the play of light is seen in the air and the missile and rockets clash, while expressions of surprise are heard – and even some celebration – from the Israelis for the interception.

Even the Defense Ministry also disclosed how the system crossed a Hamas rocket flying over Ashkelon.

Weapons specialists explained to European media that if the Israeli system detects that the rocket will land in an unpopulated area lets it run its course.

In May of last year, Israel and the United States signed an agreement to create a company with the aim of producing this anti-missile system. in North American territory.

Palestinian groups and Israel have been shooting each other since Sunday, after days of police repression and clashes in Jerusalem, coinciding with the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, dedicated to fasting and prayer.

The new escalation in the Gaza Strip and southern Israel, about which the UN has already expressed concern, left three Israelis and dozens of Palestinians dead, including ten boys. In addition, three other Palestinians were killed in the West Bank and the majority-Palestinian Israeli city, Lod.

Agencies